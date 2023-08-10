TikTok stars Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo explain breakup in new video

TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have reunited in an effort to give their fans “closure”.

The influencers announced their shock divorce last month after nearly nine years together, two of those married.

“With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” Champa told Out at the time.

“I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”

Social media and a nine-year age gap were credited as contributing factors to the end of their relationship.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” Champa said.

“Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Zane Phillips and Froy Gutierrez go Insta-official with armpit pics

“It was almost like I felt trapped within an ideology of what we’ve become,” he continued. “I can only speak for myself. I lost myself in this relationship, incredibly. I sacrificed a lot for this relationship. I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building. I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that’s the direction we’re heading in.”

Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo release breakup video

However, Champa and Boo have since shared a new video on their joint YouTube channel, to explain their breakup to their 2.5 million subscribers. In the video, Champa and Boo talk about not having seen each other “for a little bit,” but admit that it was important to give fans some “closure”.

They also address their different styles of coping with this breakup on social media.

“I took a break from social media. That was my way to process,” Boo explained. “I just decided to take a pause to go over my emotions. I’m more the type of guy that is ice cream and Netflix and curtains closed and couch.”

However, Champa said he had been processing the breakup differently.

“Whereas I am someone that doesn’t do that,” he said.

“I’m someone that can’t be alone by myself, especially during hard times. I have to surround myself with friends, I have to distract myself, I have to travel. So that’s what I did.”

The end of the video sees Champa become visibly emotional, but the two end with promises to always remain friends.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.