TikTok lawyer’s weekly list of arrested predators reveals cold truth

A lawyer on TikTok is running a weekly series reporting on the list of people arrested or convicted for being accused of child sexual assault. Can you guess how many are drag queens?

Kristen Browde is a lawyer who uses TikTok to platform and address a wide range of issues affecting LGBTQIA+ commmunities in America.

Kristen B came out as trans in 2016 after working as a TV news reporter for 30 years — including roles at NBC 4 New York and 17 years at CBS News.

She was also the first trans woman to run for office on a major ticket in New York.

Now, she’s turned her talents to TikTok in light of the rising moral panic over trans identities and spaces for Drag Queens.

Makings of a TikTok star

“In the past week there have been 17 arrests or convictions of adults accused of having sex with children,” Kristen B says in the TikTok that would begin the weekly series.

“Of those 17, 14 were pastors or youth pastors at Christian churches. One was the husband of a youth pastor. One, a police officer. None were drag queens.”

Her TikTok replies also constantly draw an array of enthusiastic responses, encouraging the series to continue.

“I’ve decided this series is the only thing I will follow religiously,” comments one user.

“You could literally do this series the rest of your life and never run out,” writes another.

The lawyer-turned-TikTok star began the second week by admitting that she wasn’t sure how many weeks she could keep it up for.

Kristen B then concluded with her findings of week two: “Once again, not a single drag queen and not a single person who’s transgender.”

Will Kristen B continue the series?

By the third week, the lawyer also began to keep total count so far:

“So far, 30 religious figures, one school official and three politicians.”

“Footnote,” she finishes the third entry, “we’re not leaving anybody out. This is just the people that made the news. Not all cases do.”

To keep up with the series, you can also follow Kristen B on TikTok @newgirlny_fl.

