Tiffany Trump roasted for speech at trainwreck ‘Trump Pride’ rally

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump has addressed a “Trump Pride” rally and her rambling, misleading speech on LGBTIQ rights has gone viral.

“I know what my father believes in,” she said during the event at a Florida hotel.

“Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGB… QIA community,” she went on. Note the word “prior” and the omission of “T”.

Tiffany also slammed “fabricated lies” on social media about her father.

“People you unfortunately see on social media, you see these fabricated lies,” she said.

“It saddens me. I have friends of mine and they reach out, they make up stories [and ask], ‘How could you support your father? We know your best friends are gay’.

“I say, ‘It’s because my father has always supported all of you’.

“He’s not doing it for politics and unfortunately I think there’s a lot of other politicians who do.

“Since being a businessman, he says what he says, he means it. Perhaps it’s a little too hardcore or honest, but don’t we want someone who’s going to get up there, speak and make it happen?”

‘Get your hands off our rights’

However Tiffany Trump copped backlash for the speech as clips from the event spread on Twitter.

LGBTIQ group GLAAD shared a link to the Trump Accountability Project, their lengthy catalogue of the Trump administration’s “anti-LGBTQ statements and actions”.

Another person tweeted, “Donald Trump is delusional if he thinks he can spend three years attacking our rights and then turn around and ask for our vote.”

“It’s the *during politics* stuff we have a problem with, Tiffany Trump,” one other person tweeted.

“Any alleged, prior support just makes his politics now even more craven. And the omission of the T was intentional, right?”

Trump has an appalling record on LGBTIQ rights, in particular the rights of transgender Americans.

Since coming to office he’s restricted trans people from serving in the military and revoked protections for trans students.

Trump has also opposed the Equality Act, a bill to ensure LGBTIQ people federal protections from discrimination.

Equality Florida’s Brandon Wolf also savaged Tiffany Trump for her role in “gaslighting” the LGBTIQ community.

“I cannot express to you how tired I am of this pathetic grift,” he tweeted.

“Our fight for equality – the one we’re having to wage against you – is not yours to pervert for tacky campaign graphics.

“Get your hands off our rights and stop trying to gaslight us.”

Read some of the reactions to Tiffany Trump’s speech below:

(Here’s your reminder that the Trump Administration hasn’t been a friend to LGBTQ people)https://t.co/PSdHc7RUll — GLAAD (@glaad) October 20, 2020

The more you see, the worse it gets 🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/4yTi8FXw5i — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 20, 2020

“Prior to politics, [my father] supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ community.” It’s the *during politics* stuff we have a problem with, Tiffany Trump. Any alleged, prior support just makes his politics now even more craven. And the omission of the T was intentional, right? https://t.co/l1imwp9cYj — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 20, 2020

tiffany trump headlining republican pride… chaos… in the worst way… pic.twitter.com/T2SF9Z8rg3 — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) October 19, 2020

I know I shouldn’t be laughing because of how crazy this administration is, but Tiffany Trump made me bust a seam! I keep screaming every time I rewatch her as Marilyn. What the fuck is Trump Pride?! 😂🤣😅😭 I’m finished with you until November 3rd America. — Adore Delano (@AdoreDelano) October 20, 2020

I honestly thought this was a comedy skit by a comedian impersonating @TiffanyATrump. But, no, it is really Tiffany Trump. And she is really this ridiculous… https://t.co/Y8pE9y8AuW — *you’re (@RKJ65) October 20, 2020

Someone called Tiffany Trump “Miley Virus” today and I have been rolling on the ground laughing for about half an hour pic.twitter.com/vyYgaiXz3h — Adam (@adamlucas_) October 20, 2020

