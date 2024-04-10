NSW

Tickle v Giggle: no laughs at landmark trans case

roxanne tickle giggle for girls

The Federal Court began hearing the case of Roxanne Tickle in Sydney yesterday. Roxanne is suing social media platform Giggle for Girls after she was banned from the women-only app.

Former entertainment journalist and scriptwriter Sall Grover founded Giggle for Girls in 2020.

Bridie Nolan, the barrister representing Giggle for Girls and Sall Grover described the app as a ‘refuge away from males’.

“It would be a place without harassment, mansplaining, dick pics, stalking, aggression… the vision was to create an online refuge.”

Roxanne Tickle joined the site in February 2021. A trans woman, Roxanne has lived as a woman since 2017. Her Queensland birth certificate states she is a woman and she has undergone gender affirmation surgery.

Giggle for Girls required new members to upload a selfie for checking by gender detection software.

Roxanne uploaded the required selfie and the software confirmed she was a woman.

However, in September 2021, Roxanne’s membership was revoked and she was called a man by CEO Sall Grover.

Georgina Costello KC for Roxanne Tickle, told the court that “Ms Tickle is a woman” but “the respondents flatly deny that fact.

“The respondents have insisted on describing Ms Tickle as a man and using ‘he’. Persons can change gender, and that is what happened here.”

Bridie Nolan, for Giggle for Girls and Grover, disagreed.

“Sex is discriminatory, it always has been and always will be… biological sex must prevail.”

“No indignity”

Nolan also claimed the respondents wished no indignity upon Roxanne Tickle or others who express gender identity, but said “sex is discriminatory.”

“It always has been, it always will be.”

Bridie Nolan should read Giggle for Girls’ supporters on Twitter.

They pour every indignity possible on Roxanne Tickle and speak of trans women in thoroughly dehumanising terms.

If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.

Violence at Melbourne anti-trans rally

Alex Antic’s trans prohibition bill blocked by Senate.

Greens blast ‘shameful’ anti-trans event at Parliament House.

Anti-trans abuse against Aussies ‘escalating rapidly,’ report finds.

Australia 2023: NAZIs join TERFs on city streets.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

trans acticvsts gina mather kristine Johnson
Legendary Trans activists retire after decades of service
Kyle Sandilands big gay disease monekypox
Kyle Sandilands launches vile rant about trans athletes
TRANS FORMER ARMY CAPTAIN RUNNING SEAT OF BRISBANE
Mayang Prasetyo Monster Chef, She-Male and Ladyboy : If you found the Courier-Mail's handling of the tragic murder of Mayang Prasetyo offensive : add your name to the petition
Courier Mail ‘She-Male’ Offensive and Hurtfull To Trans