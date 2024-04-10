Tickle v Giggle: no laughs at landmark trans case

The Federal Court began hearing the case of Roxanne Tickle in Sydney yesterday. Roxanne is suing social media platform Giggle for Girls after she was banned from the women-only app.

Former entertainment journalist and scriptwriter Sall Grover founded Giggle for Girls in 2020.

Bridie Nolan, the barrister representing Giggle for Girls and Sall Grover described the app as a ‘refuge away from males’.

“It would be a place without harassment, mansplaining, dick pics, stalking, aggression… the vision was to create an online refuge.”

Roxanne Tickle joined the site in February 2021. A trans woman, Roxanne has lived as a woman since 2017. Her Queensland birth certificate states she is a woman and she has undergone gender affirmation surgery.

Giggle for Girls required new members to upload a selfie for checking by gender detection software.

Roxanne uploaded the required selfie and the software confirmed she was a woman.

However, in September 2021, Roxanne’s membership was revoked and she was called a man by CEO Sall Grover.

Georgina Costello KC for Roxanne Tickle, told the court that “Ms Tickle is a woman” but “the respondents flatly deny that fact.

“The respondents have insisted on describing Ms Tickle as a man and using ‘he’. Persons can change gender, and that is what happened here.”

Bridie Nolan, for Giggle for Girls and Grover, disagreed.

“Sex is discriminatory, it always has been and always will be… biological sex must prevail.”

“No indignity”

Nolan also claimed the respondents wished no indignity upon Roxanne Tickle or others who express gender identity, but said “sex is discriminatory.”

“It always has been, it always will be.”

Bridie Nolan should read Giggle for Girls’ supporters on Twitter.

They pour every indignity possible on Roxanne Tickle and speak of trans women in thoroughly dehumanising terms.

If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.

