Tickle Nightclub is the Gold Coast’s LGBTIQ night out

Always wondered what it was like to party in the 80s? Ever thought about how you’d look in a perm and shoulder pads?

Got a bad case of FOMO because you never go to wear leg warmers and spandex? Well wonder no more, because Tickle Nightclub in Broadbeach has you sorted with their Throwback Thursday party this Thursday (November 14).

Tickle Nightclub is the Gold Coast’s leading queer spot, celebrating events which unite us and keep us proud.

Located in the basement of Love Nightlife in Broadbeach, Tickle Nightclub is throwing a massive 70s, 80s and 90s night to be remembered.

Join the party by dressing up in your best throwback attire. Feel the heat with somebody as you dance the night away in style.

Performances from the Thicc Shake Crew and Amy May are also on the agenda, promising a night of friendly shade and pink lemonade.

Head on down to Tickle Nightclub this Thursday for a massive retro night to remember.

Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door for those who feel like being spontaneous.

VIP packages are also available.

Tickle Nightclub is one of very few LGBTIQ Gold Coast spaces

The Gold Coast is a hotspot for the LGBTIQ community, however, very few safe party spaces exist there.

Back in June, gay club MP’s Nightclub closed its doors, limiting the Coast’s already scarce amount of LGBTIQ venues.

Tickle aims to provide members of the LGBTIQ community with a comfortable and safe space to party and have a good time.

The venue wants its patrons to feel welcome and open to be who they are in a space that makes them feel included.

The venue’s Throwback parties aim to promote inclusion and pride mixed with a bit of fun, drag, and aerial lights.

Follow Tickle Nightclub’s Facebook page to find out about their upcoming events.

