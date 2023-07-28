Tickets selling for Sydney Hookers charity boxing event

Watch fighters from the Sydney Hookers compete in this groundbreaking charity event through Corporate Fighter. Photo: Instagram

Prepare to witness an electrifying display of athleticism and passion as Corporate Fighter hosts its most anticipated event of the year – a spectacular black tie charity boxing event on Saturday, August 5th, with fighters from the Sydney Hookers LGBTIQA+ boxing club.

This exceptional evening of sporting prowess and philanthropy will bring together the largest collaboration of LGBTQIA+ fighters yet seen in Australia while raising funds for ACON’s Pride in Sport: a national sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist sporting organisations of all levels with the inclusion of employees, athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators with diverse sexualities and genders.

The Charity Boxing Event promises to be a night to remember, with more than half of the participants representing the LGBTQIA+ community through Corporate Fighter’s collaboration with Australia’s only LGBTIQA+ boxing club, The Sydney Hookers.

Sydney Hookers founder, Shaun Jacobs, describes the event as an “opportunity to break the glass ceiling of diversity in sport and boxing particularly.”

“This is a pivotal and overdue milestone in our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society, which makes our partnership with ACON’s Pride in Sport and Corporate Fighter so important,” Jacobs says.

“By championing equal opportunities, creating safe spaces, and promoting diversity at all levels, we pave the way for a brighter future where athletes of every gender, race, ethnicity, and background can thrive and inspire.”

These inspiring LGBTIQA+ fighters and their allies have already united their efforts and passion to raise over $10,000 for ACON, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact on our community.

Proceeds from the Charity Boxing Event will directly benefit ACON’s Pride In Sport program, enabling them to continue their essential work around sporting inclusion programs.

What to expect on the night

This thrilling evening will feature exhilarating boxing matches that showcase the remarkable skills and dedication of the fighters.

The Winx Room at Royal Randwick Racecourse will be transformed into an extravagant venue, adorned with a red-carpet to welcome guests, adding a touch of glamour to the night’s festivities.

Attendees can expect to be treated to a memorable experience that combines the thrill of high-stakes boxing with the joy of supporting a worthy cause.

“We are thrilled to be organising this extraordinary Charity Boxing Event in support of ACON’s Pride in Sport,” said Josh King, the event’s promoter.

“We aim to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate diversity and inclusion while raising funds for a cause that is close to our hearts. With the incredible support from the LGBTQIA+ community and other generous donors, we hope to make a profound impact on the lives of those who benefit from ACON’s vital services.”

Corporate Fighter are extending their heartfelt gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and supporters who have generously contributed to making this event a reality.

Their unwavering commitment to the cause exemplifies the spirit of unity and compassion that underscores the mission of ACON and Pride in Sport.

The Charity Boxing Event at Royal Randwick Racecourse promises an unforgettable night of excitement and camaraderie, all in the name of supporting a worthy cause.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.thesydneyhookers.com/bookings/ola/services/the-sydney-hookers-charity-fight-night-gold-seating

HOOKERS CHARITY FIGHT NIGHT INFORMATION:

SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 2023

Doors open 7:00pm

First bout 7:30pm

INCLUSIONS: – Three course sit down meal. – Wine, beer and soft drink package. – Fully licenced bar – MC & DJ, Charity auction and raffle – After party access at Kinselas, Oxford Street

About The Sydney Hookers: The Sydney Hookers are Australia’s first and only LGBTQI+ Boxing club. We started Sydney Hookers to provide a safe space for the LGBTQI+ and their allies to get involved in the sport of boxing and learn the skills, techniques and joy boxing gives people. We want to provide opportunities for LGBTQI+ and their allies to train for fitness, social or even competitive boxing in a safe and friendly environment. The Sydney Hookers welcomes anyone no matter age, race, sexuality or gender.

www.thesydneyhookers.com

About ACON, Pride in Sport: Pride in Sport is a national not-for-profit sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist sporting organisations of all levels with the inclusion of employees, athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators with diverse sexualities and genders. The world-first Pride in Sport Index (PSI) benchmarks and assesses the inclusion of LGBTQ people across all sporting contexts.

