Tickets on sale for Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024

Punters celebrate at Moreton Bay PrideFest 2023
Image: Alice Caboche

Tickets are now on sale for Moreton Bay PrideFest, officially returning in June after a successful debut last year.

Back by popular demand, Moreton Bay’s biggest LGBTIQA+ celebration is set to return and paint the city rainbow.

The inaugural event last June attracted over 3,500 visitors and locals alike to Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine, 40 minutes from Brisbane.

Courtney Act and Paul Wheeler hosted an afternoon of live entertainment, celebration, pride, inclusivity, and diversity.

Now Moreton Bay PrideFest will return to the park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with tickets on sale today.

A still-to-be-announced entertainment will be spread across three stages, as well as the the return of Rollabae Skate Rink and One Love Zone featuring community organisations
and support services, Slay Lane Markets, and Quiet Zone.

PrideFest organisers have teased a big program drop for February 27, revealing the highly anticipated Main Stage headliners and other surprises.

Courtney Act and Paul Wheeler and the PrideFest crowd in 2023
Image: Supplied

City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said his region prides itself on inclusivity, community, and accessibility.

“This is what people look for in a place to call home, and we’re proud to say that Moreton Bay delivers on this promise,” he told us.

“Moreton Bay PrideFest is more than a celebration, it’s our community’s powerful statement of unity and pride.”

Date: June 8, 2024
Time: 1pm – 9pm
Location: Pine Rivers Park, Strathpine

Details and tickets on sale now at moretonbaypridefest.com.au.

