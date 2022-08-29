Tickets for Brisbane Pride Festival’s Fair Day have officially gone on sale, as the festival’s big event returns to West End this year.

Last month, Brisbane Pride announced Queensland’s largest annual LGBTIQ+ event will return to its original home of Musgrave Park, West End on Saturday, September 24.

Tickets for Brisbane Pride’s 2022 Fair Day event are on sale now via Eventbrite.

Beforehand, the festival’s annual pre-march rally will convene at Orleigh Park at West End at 9:30am that day. Marchers will then move along Montague and Vulture Streets, to the Fair Day event in Musgrave Park.

The loud and proud Fair Day event will begin at 10am, with live entertainment, stalls and street food in the park.

Find out more about the Brisbane Pride Festival’s 2022 lineup at the Brisbane Pride website and the festival’s Facebook page.

Brisbane Pride’s Fair Day returns to Musgrave Park

Last month, Brisbane Pride explained Fair Day’s move back to its original home in West End this September, after several years at New Fark Park.

President Bec Johnson told QNews a number of factors contributed to the move, including weather considerations.

“The decision to move Fair Day to Musgrave Park is an exciting one,” Johnson said.

“It connects our LGBTIQ+ communities’ histories and will draw together a sea of Pride.

“Fair Day 2022 will be bigger than ever and the committee will be in touch with the community soon about how everyone can become involved in shaping an event to remember.”

