Three ‘Drag Race’ stars get their own HBO drag reality show

Three of your favourite RuPaul’s Drag Race stars will head to regional America in new HBO reality TV series titled We’re Here.

Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara are taking part in the new six-part series, which will get “small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show.”

The show, which sounds like it’s taking a lot of inspiration from Netflix hit Queer Eye, will see the three drag queens makeover and inspire a number of “drag daughters” to push themselves beyond their limits “for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.”

Bob the Drag Queen, RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner, shared the news on his social media accounts.

“The secret is OUT!!!! I’ve been working on a new series with @HBO called WE’RE HERE, traveling to small towns across the country.

“My gal pals @itsshangela and @eurekaohara [will be] empowering local communities with the magic of drag!”

“#WereHere is coming to @HBO in Spring 2020.”

HBO programming executive VP Nina Rosenstein said, “Drag is about confidence and self expression.

“We are so thrilled to showcase the transformative power of the art form with our audience.”

The news comes a few weeks after RuPaul herself announced a celebrity Drag Race spinoff.

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race will pair 12 celebrities with Drag Race All Stars as they compete for the inaugural title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.”

