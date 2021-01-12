Three legends to join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame

The Sportsman Hotel has revealed the names of the three local stars heading into its Queensland Drag Hall of Fame this month.

The Drag Hall of Fame is located in the Lounge Bar of the Brisbane venue. Each year Sporties honours performers for their contribution to the Queensland drag scene and LGBTIQ community.

And during the Australia Day long weekend (January 23), Sporties will induct another three legends, as chosen by management.

Tara Ra Boom Deay, Sue Wridge and Hazel La Belle are the three queens Sporties will honour on Saturday, January 23.

Wanda D’Parke will host the ceremony, and she said the Hall of Fame recognises the performers’ contributions to the local drag scene.

“Sporties decides the Hall of Fame inductees on many criteria,” Wanda told QNews.com.au.

“It’s about the performer themselves, how they treat their punters, as well as what they’ve done for the community.

“It’s recognition for a long and dedicated career in our community and an incredible contribution to the Brisbane drag scene.

“From the Gold Coast to Cairns, we have talented drag queens right across Queensland.

“If you can support your suburban or regional drag queens at local events, please do.”

The Sportsman Hotel reopened on Monday after Brisbane plunged into a three-day lockdown on Friday.

“You will have to sit when drinking or eating, and there will be no dancing allowed. We will also have reduced capacity,” the team explained.

“While these measures are disappointing, they are temporary and necessary. We ask for patience and understanding.

“We will still have drag shows, karaoke, bingo, and everything else on. Come down for a socially distanced drink and a bite to eat.”

Three stars join eleven other legends in Sportsman Hotel Drag Hall of Fame

The Sportsman Hotel immortalises each member of the Drag Hall of Fame on the Lounge Bar wall.

Local legends Miss Synthetique, Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, Dame Liz Taylor, and also Wanda D’Parke were the first inducted in 2017.

Then, Betty Nature, Trixie Onassis, Yana Michelle and also longtime producer Gavin Anthony joined them.

In late 2019, the Sportsman Hotel also inducted Queensland drag star Candy Surprise, before performers Malika and and Ella Va’lay in January 2020.

The Sportsman Hotel’s 2021 Drag Hall of Fame ceremony is at the Sportsman Hotel from 10pm on Saturday, January 23. Find out more at the Facebook event here.

