World

Thousands protest Victor Orban’s bigotry at Budapest Pride

Destiny Rogers
budapest pride victor orban
Image: Fraser Raeburn Twitter

Despite scorching heat, about 10,000 Hungarians marched in Budapest Pride yesterday, protesting against Prime Minister Victor Orban’s extreme anti-LGBT agenda. 

Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony told the crowd that Victor Orban’s government employs hatred to hide the country’s real problems.

“Keep Budapest free and in solidarity! Love Budapest, because Budapest loves you too!”

Orban’s 2021 ban on the ‘display and promotion of homosexuality’ saw television stations refuse to accept an ad for the Budapest Pride parade.

Even those channels willing to risk the government’s ire, nevertheless only agreed to show the Budapest Pride ad after midnight.

Caution: the following Budapest Pride video is apparently only suitable for viewing after midnight.

Victor Orban’s anti-LGBT agenda

In another example of the repression of LGBT people under Victor Orban, Hungary’s second-largest bookseller received a fine this week for selling a book that depicts homosexuality without closed wrapping.

On Friday, the embassies of 36 countries including Australia urged Hungary to protect LGBT rights and scrap discriminatory laws.

Many diplomats also joined yesterday’s Budapest Pride parade in solidarity with the local LGBT communities.

More from Hungary:

Hungary banned legal recognition for transgender people in 2020.

Victor Orban lost a 2022 referendum on ‘LGBT propaganda’ but continues repressive anti-LGBT agenda.

Hungary pulls out of Eurovision because of ‘homosexual flotilla’.

Anti-gay Hungarian politician resigns after he’s caught at 20-man orgy.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

The folks at Gympie Pride Festival get together during Pride Month
These Gympie locals are celebrating their first Pride festival
Duck won the dog pageant at Gold Coast Pride Festival
This duck won Gold Coast Pride’s dog pageant in shock upset
Biloela group Bilo Rainbow Pride
Bilo Rainbow are hosting their second Pride event in Biloela
Drag queens Aurora Arsenic, Dollsnatch and Eva Mendoza are at the Gold Coast Pride Festival
Twelve queens to compete in Gold Coast Pride’s drag pageant
Gold Coast Pride Festival's Beach Pride Parade at Surfers Paradise
Gold Coast Pride Festival to hit the beach at Surfers Paradise
New CEO Tish Naughton and other leaders of Feast Festival wave a rainbow flag
New Feast Festival CEO has big plans for Adelaide’s pride event