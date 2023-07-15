Thousands protest Victor Orban’s bigotry at Budapest Pride

Despite scorching heat, about 10,000 Hungarians marched in Budapest Pride yesterday, protesting against Prime Minister Victor Orban’s extreme anti-LGBT agenda.

Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony told the crowd that Victor Orban’s government employs hatred to hide the country’s real problems.

“Keep Budapest free and in solidarity! Love Budapest, because Budapest loves you too!”

Orban’s 2021 ban on the ‘display and promotion of homosexuality’ saw television stations refuse to accept an ad for the Budapest Pride parade.

Even those channels willing to risk the government’s ire, nevertheless only agreed to show the Budapest Pride ad after midnight.

Caution: the following Budapest Pride video is apparently only suitable for viewing after midnight.

Victor Orban’s anti-LGBT agenda

In another example of the repression of LGBT people under Victor Orban, Hungary’s second-largest bookseller received a fine this week for selling a book that depicts homosexuality without closed wrapping.

On Friday, the embassies of 36 countries including Australia urged Hungary to protect LGBT rights and scrap discriminatory laws.

Many diplomats also joined yesterday’s Budapest Pride parade in solidarity with the local LGBT communities.

Read the Joint Statement on the Occasion of the 28th Budapest Pride Festival 👉 https://t.co/vI5XAIgS8C pic.twitter.com/1Je9IcjvJe — US Embassy Budapest (@usembbudapest) July 14, 2023

Budapest Pride…pic.twitter.com/H91hSoml4j — Alter Punk gegen Langeweile (@altepunks) July 15, 2023

Proud to march in solidarity with the LGBT+ community at the forefront of the struggle against Europe’s reactionaries.#BudapestPride pic.twitter.com/XP0G5DlZjO — Fraser Raeburn (@FraserRaeburn) July 15, 2023

