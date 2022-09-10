Thousands have marched through the Norwegian capital of Oslo at the weekend, in an LGBTIQ+ solidarity event after a deadly shooting at a local gay bar forced the cancellation of Pride in June.

Organisers said an estimated 70,000 participants, including the Norwegian Prime Minister and other senior MPs, formed a sprawling “Rainbow Train,” waving flags and chanting “the fight continues” through the city.

The LGBTIQ+ solidarity march passed through the central Oslo nightlife district where on June 25, a man identified as Zaniar Matapour opened fire outside gay venue the London Pub.

The Norwegian citizen killed two men and seriously injured others in the suspected terror attack just hours before the planned start of the Pride parade.

At the time of the shooting, many LGBTIQ+ Norwegians had gathered in the area ahead of the Oslo Pride parade.

When police cancelled the Pride Parade due to safety concerns, many defiant Norwegians marched anyway.

Zaniar Matapour remains in custody on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

Oslo Pride said the event on Saturday wasn’t to replace the original Pride parade but to “take back visibility and freedom” in an important show of solidarity to Norway’s LGBTIQ+ community.

Last week, before the march, local authorities painted the street where the shooting occurred, located in the suburb of Rosenkrantz’ Gate, in rainbow colours (above).

Oslo Pride spokesman Dan Bjoerke told Norwegian news agency NTB the solidarity march turnout was “absolutely fantastic”.

“There is a sea of ​​people who will show everyone that it is love that wins,” Bjoerke told NTB.

“We must have diversity. We must have a society where people can be allowed to be themselves without fear.”

