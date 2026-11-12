Thou shalt not have access to lawful care: Calvary’s hospital spree is bad news for queers and women

A Catholic group is snapping up private hospitals across the country, with two in Newcastle the latest in its path of religious healthcare domination.
Calvary Health Care, whose mission is to bring “the healing ministry of Jesus to those who are sick, dying and in need through being for others”, is set to take over a number of hospitals across Australia, adding to its current portfolio of around 14 hospitals.
The religious group follows Catholic Health Australia’s Code of Ethical Standards and has confirmed it does not allow IVF, elective abortions, voluntary assisted dying, vasectomies, or gender-affirming care at any hospital it acquires.
“But what about the law?” You may be saying to yourself.
And to that, I answer, the law does not really exist when it comes to religious organisations. Or at least not in the same way it does for you and me.
In fact, religious organisations have consistently been used as a weapon against rights for women and queer people for as long as we can remember. Today, this is no different.
And don’t get me started on the privatisation of healthcare, or we’ll be here all day.
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Some background: Healthscope’s demise has been Calvary’s gain
Healthscope was once Australia’s second-largest private hospital operator.
In 2019, a Canadian private equity giant, called Brookfield, acquired Healthscope in 2019 before selling off the hospital properties — stripping Healthscope of its physical properties and then locking it into expensive long-term leases.
Following its eventual financial break down under more than $1.6 billion worth of debt, it was announced that Healthscope would be broken up. As part of that, 14 of the company’s remaining 25 hospitals would be operated by Calvary Health Care.
This is on top of two Healthscope hospitals Calvary had already bought separately: Hobart Private in Tasmania and Holmesglen Private in Melbourne.
According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Calvary is growing from 14 hospitals to 30 within a year, affecting about 2,140 beds nationwide.
Suffice to say — with one single Catholic operator deciding what care is allowed based on their religious beliefs in thousands of hospital beds across the country — clinicians are concerned.
Tasmanian hospital private hospital sold to Calvary in August
The current news in Newcastle is following a familiar path recently seen in Tasmania.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approved the sale of the Hobart Private Hospital to Calvary Healthcare in August, making it Calvary’s fifth hospital in the state.
“We are very disappointed by the ACCC’s decision because it has failed in its job to protect consumers and the essential health services they deserve,” Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Yalei Wilson, said at the time of the approval.
“Trans and gender diverse Tasmanians [will] have to seek treatment interstate, at great expense to themselves and to the state government.
“Calvary’s stance is clearly a violation of the Anti-Discrimination Act and we have written to the Anti-Discrimination Commissioner asking her to conduct an inquiry.”
“We are also concerned that a Calvary takeover will make it harder for all Tasmanians, including LGBTIQA+ people, to access fertility treatments, contraceptive medication and surgeries, natal care and surgical terminations.”
Newcastle sale has not gone through… yet
The sale of Newcastle and Hunter Valley private hospital is still pending, waiting on the licence transfer and ACCC approval.
But given what’s happened across the Bass Strait just months ago, it’s no wonder so many aren’t holding their breath.
As with Tasmania, the incoming sale has raised concerns about access to gender-affirming care and women’s healthcare in regional NSW, where ABC reports that some patients travel for hours to receive specialised care.
“I’m very concerned this institution may refuse to continue services that [Newcastle Private] already deliver, that doctors are already well practised and skilled at … on the basis of Catholic religious doctrine… I don’t think that is justified,” Dr Peter Harrigan, a consultant anaesthetist told SMH.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has not said he will intervene in the sale, but has instead said he will work with other public providers to keep access to services continued across regional NSW.
“We’ll have a look at the volume of people utilising those services, then we will work out what capacity we have as a system and then work out what others may do,” he said to ABC.
“That includes cardiac services, anaesthesia, general surgery … a range of different services that we certainly don’t want to see taken out of the community,” he said.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
1 thought on “Thou shalt not have access to lawful care: Calvary’s hospital spree is bad news for queers and women”
private hospital. i dont want a society where we force people to do things they dont feel comfortable doing.
lemme flip the script for ya- what if the govt tried to force you to be cishet? mandatory conversion therapy?
If its PRIVATE, they can do what they want.
Now- should they get govt funding? fuck. no. we can agree on that.