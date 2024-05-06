Thorne Harbour Health launches pop-up mpox vaccine clinic

Thorne Harbour Health will launch a free mpox pop-up clinic this week for all men who have sex with men to protect themselves against the virus.

Last week, the Victorian Department of Health confirmed three new locally acquired cases of mpox (formerly monkeypox). They’re the state’s first reported cases in several months.

On Wednesday (May 8), Thorne Harbour Health will run the pop-up vaccination clinic from 1-8pm at 200 Hoddle St, Abbotsford. No appointments are required.

All sexually active gay and bi+ men (cis and trans) and any of their sexual partners are eligible for free vaccination.

Two doses of vaccine 28 days apart provide the best protection against mpox.

Thorne Harbour wants anyone at risk who hasn’t received their second dose of vaccine to drop into the community-led clinic.

“Our communities have a long history of proactively looking after our sexual health, and swinging into action to respond to health alerts,” Thorne Harbour CEO Simon Ruth said.

“We saw an amazing response when we ran our mpox clinic before.

“With mpox back in the community, now’s the time to do your part and get your first or second dose of the vaccine.”

While common symptoms of mpox can include lesions, rashes, and sores, Thorne Harbour Health says mpox can sometimes be confused with other STIs.

The LGBTQIA+ health organisation urged everyone to stay up to date with their regular sexual health testing.

Mpox continues to spread in countries overseas

Mpox can affect anyone, but in 2022, a global outbreak predominantly impacted men who have sex with men.

Last week, the Victorian Department of Health advised, “Mpox continues to spread in many countries.

“In Victoria, the risk of local transmission and transmission linked to international travel remains.

“Getting vaccinated reduces the risk of transmission and disease severity.”

Mpox can develop into a rash, lesions or sores, with symptoms including fever, chills, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and sore throat.

The virus spreads predominantly through prolonged physical contact. Symptoms can occur up to 21 days after exposure.

