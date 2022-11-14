Thomas Crane’s Bohemian Rhapsody is the ultimate Queen tribute show

He will rock you! Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane is frontman of Bohemian Rhapsody, the ultimate Australian tribute act to iconic rockers Queen.

After hugely successful shows early this year, the performer and his band are back on the road again this summer to bring the music of Queen back to life.

Thomas Crane’s Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody show will work its way through the decades, showcasing Queen hits from the 70s through to the 90s.

The tribute show delivers the visual excitement, sound and incredible energy of a Queen concert to Brisbane’s The Tivoli in January.

“Everything is here, right down to the trademark cheeky banter and singing contests between Freddie and his audience,” Crane explained.

“Bohemian Rhapsody manage to take everything that made a Queen show unique, and bring it back to life before your very eyes and ears.”

Freddie Mercury ‘would be proud’ of tribute performer Thomas Crane

As well as the show’s namesake track, Bohemian Rhapsody will feature all the Queen favourites like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, A Kind of Magic, I Want To Break Free, and Another One Bites the Dust.

The tribute show – and Thomas Crane’s performance as Freddie – have won fans all over Australia.

In 2011, he wowed the judges on Australia’s Got Talent.

Judge Dannii Minogue said, “That’s the best Freddie Mercury impersonation I have seen. You rock!”

Singer judge Brian McFadden added, “Thomas Crane is a great singer and an amazing showman.”

Australian icon Molly Meldrum has also said of Crane’s performance, “My God, Freddie Mercury is alive and well. He would have been very proud of that vocal performance.”

Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody is at The Tivoli in Brisbane on January 13, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

