A medical student from Melbourne has shared the fierce photos after he attended his graduation ceremony in full drag.

Noah De Losa celebrated his graduation from the University of Melbourne’s Medical School last month.

The medical student proudly collected his post-grad Doctor of Medicine degree at the ceremony. And he said doing so in drag had a special meaning for him.

“I’m just so happy I was able to make this dream a reality,” Noah wrote on Instagram.

“Visibility and representation is such an important thing for me. When I first entered med school, I was for all intents and purposes in the closet.

“I identified as ‘maybe a little bit bi, but definitely not gay’. Over these four years, I not only became a doctor of medicine but also a fiercely out and proud queer human.

“I found myself behind the shame and fear, and I was able to love myself.

“The last four years have seen the most incredible transitions, and I wanted my graduation to reflect these achievements.

“Seeing queerness in the past was a beacon of hope for what may be possible, and a lighthouse to guide the way to a brighter future. I can only hope to pay this forward in some small way.”

‘Hard to describe how meaningful this moment was’

Noah De Losa also said he was “so incredibly grateful” for the support he received from the Medical School.

“I bumped into the Head of Department of Medical Education at a restaurant afterwards,” the medical student wrote on Instagram.

“He thanked me on behalf of the faculty for ‘being so fabulous’ and said how proud and happy they were.

“It’s hard to properly describe how meaningful this moment was, and I doubt I’ll ever forget it.”

In 2021, Noah received a scholarship from the Pinnacle Foundation to aid his university studies. Each year, the organisation gives the educational support to young LGBTIQ+ Australians.

The graduate proudly wrote on Instagram, “She’s a fkn doctor bitches. I can’t wait to explore what’s next.”

Congratulations Noah!

