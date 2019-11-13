This elaborate Grindr scam is the sickest yet

A cyber-security firm has warned cyber-scammers are targeting Grindr users by masquerading as victims of homophobic attacks.

Experts at ESET Ireland said the scam steals money from its victims by acquiring their credit or debit card details.

Advertisements

The Grindr users reported receiving a message from an “attractive looking” person looking to hook up.

But once the user makes contact, the scammer then asks if the user has an “LGID”.

The scammer pretends to have recently been a victim of a homophobic attack. ESET said they may even send photos of their injuries during the scam.

They explain “LGID” is a form of ID to screen the user to ensure they’re not an “offender” with a criminal record.

The scammer sends a website link where they can register for the screening, which requires a “a €2 payment for processing the ID”.

Grindr scammers say money donated to fake support organisation

On the website, the scammers claim half the payments is donated to fake organisation Harassment Victims Community Foundation (HVCF).

The website claims to be “an unprecedented public safety resource that provides the public with access to sex offender’s data nationwide.”

“A partnership between North America, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe Department of Justice and state, territorial, and tribal governments, working together for the safety of everyone,” it reads.

However, after the victim enters their card information to pay the fee, the scammers charge €50 ($AU80) to their account.

ESET also warned of “possible additional abuses of the card and the person’s private details for blackmail at a later date”.

Advertisements

The cyber-security experts advise “extra caution when contacts on social media suggest following links that require filling out personal and payment details.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.