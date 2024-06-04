World

This Drag Queen Story Time set a Guinness World Record

Drag Queen Story Time in Philadelphia sets Guiness World Record
Image: Stephanie Ramones/Visit Philadelphia

A drag queen story time event in Philadelphia has officially set the first Guinness World Record for the largest turnout at one of the family-friendly events.

At the weekend, a group of local drag performers in the US city came together for the event to mark the start of Pride Month.

The queens read children’s books to a crowd of 263 people. A representative from the Guinness World Records was there to do the count and hand the organisers the inaugural title.

Local outlet Philadelphia Gay News hosted the event on June 1 with support from Visit Philadelphia.

They shared photos and said the queens read from a collection of inclusive children’s books including Twas the Night Before Pride by Joanna McClintick, The Family Book by Todd Parr and Kevin the Unicorn: It’s Not All Rainbows by Jessika von Innerebner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Philly (@visitphilly)

Australia’s ChillOut festival holds huge Drag Storytime

But records are made to be broken.

The US city’s official Guiness World Record comes just a few months after a similar attempt in Australia.

In March at the ChillOut Festival in Daylesford, a group of performers attempted Australia’s biggest ever Drag Story Time.

Art Simone, Frock Hudson, Gabriella LaBucci, and Nate Byrne took the event out of the library and performed on ChillOut’s outdoor stage.

Organisers didn’t officially measure attendance. However the performers took turns reading inclusive children’s books to a huge crowd of families at Victoria Park.

ChillOut is Australia’s longest-running regional LGBTQIA+ festival. It’s on every year in Daylesford in country Victoria.

See the photos from ChillOut below:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Newcastle drag performer Glenda Jackson died last week
Drag icon Glenda Jackson’s memorial booked out within hours
Newcastle drag queen Glenda Jackson
‘True icon’: Newcastle drag legend Glenda Jackson dies
Drag Race UK queen A'Whora did Michelle Visage look on red carpet
Drag Race queen does Michelle Visage and her look is so good
AFAB Drag Queen Henny Spaghetti is in a black shimmering dress against a purple background
Henny Spaghetti’s response to being slapped by a fan
Same sex parenting book inner west
Inner West mayor blasts council ban on LGBTQIA+ books
QNews Magazine May 2024
QNews Magazine QLD Issue #547 | May 2024