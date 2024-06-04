This Drag Queen Story Time set a Guinness World Record

A drag queen story time event in Philadelphia has officially set the first Guinness World Record for the largest turnout at one of the family-friendly events.

At the weekend, a group of local drag performers in the US city came together for the event to mark the start of Pride Month.

The queens read children’s books to a crowd of 263 people. A representative from the Guinness World Records was there to do the count and hand the organisers the inaugural title.

Local outlet Philadelphia Gay News hosted the event on June 1 with support from Visit Philadelphia.

They shared photos and said the queens read from a collection of inclusive children’s books including Twas the Night Before Pride by Joanna McClintick, The Family Book by Todd Parr and Kevin the Unicorn: It’s Not All Rainbows by Jessika von Innerebner.

Australia’s ChillOut festival holds huge Drag Storytime

But records are made to be broken.

The US city’s official Guiness World Record comes just a few months after a similar attempt in Australia.

In March at the ChillOut Festival in Daylesford, a group of performers attempted Australia’s biggest ever Drag Story Time.

Art Simone, Frock Hudson, Gabriella LaBucci, and Nate Byrne took the event out of the library and performed on ChillOut’s outdoor stage.

Organisers didn’t officially measure attendance. However the performers took turns reading inclusive children’s books to a huge crowd of families at Victoria Park.

ChillOut is Australia’s longest-running regional LGBTQIA+ festival. It’s on every year in Daylesford in country Victoria.

See the photos from ChillOut below:

