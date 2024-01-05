Thirstiest reactions to Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein

Actor Jeremy Allen White is the latest male celebrity to strip off as the face of Calvin Klein underwear, and the thirst is real.

The American actor became a global sex symbol after his role as the short-tempered but brilliant chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on The Bear, streaming in Australia on Disney+.

In the new Calvin Klein campaign, which dropped overnight, Jeremy trades his chef’s uniform for underwear in the photos and videos by fashion photographer Mert Alas shot on a New York rooftop.

Jeremy got ripped to film his latest film The Iron Claw. In the A24 flick, the actor plays beefy professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson.

“I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [that movie],” Jeremy told GQ of the underwear shoot. “So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job.”

The Iron Claw is in Australian cinemas next week.

Check out Jeremy’s Calvin Klein photos below, and watch the promo video as many times as you need:

After the campaign dropped, over on Gay Twitter X, Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein shoot had people assuming the position.

me liking every jeremy allen white for calvin klein tweet i see on the timeline pic.twitter.com/iTzWgMHxOb — juan (@redrumjuan) January 4, 2024

My bussy seeing these photos of Jeremy Allen White this morning pic.twitter.com/evYPr6kTFj — Cole Barrett (@barrettjcole) January 4, 2024

talking to people who don’t find jeremy allen white attractive pic.twitter.com/elj8Jy1nnF — rad libs (@Rad323) January 4, 2024

the types of images that make a young gay boy start realizing things https://t.co/V04uJnxzNz — matt (@mattxiv) January 4, 2024

i would let him spit in my food https://t.co/Je6RNNpx16 — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 4, 2024

me double tapping to zoom in on all the jeremy allen white pictures this morning pic.twitter.com/Ya6bPhhhof — monica (@waystarroyhoe) January 4, 2024

Jeremey Allen White it seems I’ve grown quite AWOOOGA HUMANA HUMANA HUMANA BOO-OI-OI-OINGGG of you… https://t.co/O0yGtrw1bO — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) January 4, 2024

I just bit a chunk out of my bed frame https://t.co/Mojc1vC1Me — bailey (@gaileyasf) January 4, 2024

Jeremy Allen White you would be unstoppable in Ancient Greece pic.twitter.com/nKdneJtAxc — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) January 4, 2024

Having some very LGBTQ+ thoughts https://t.co/dFn4qHubLa — Joe ✨ (@JoeWritesThings) January 4, 2024

