Thirstiest reactions to Jeremy Allen White for Calvin Klein

Jeremy Allen White
Image: Calvin Klein

Actor Jeremy Allen White is the latest male celebrity to strip off as the face of Calvin Klein underwear, and the thirst is real.

The American actor became a global sex symbol after his role as the short-tempered but brilliant chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on The Bear, streaming in Australia on Disney+.

In the new Calvin Klein campaign, which dropped overnight, Jeremy trades his chef’s uniform for underwear in the photos and videos by fashion photographer Mert Alas shot on a New York rooftop.

Jeremy got ripped to film his latest film The Iron Claw. In the A24 flick, the actor plays beefy professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson.

“I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [that movie],” Jeremy told GQ of the underwear shoot. “So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job.”

The Iron Claw is in Australian cinemas next week.

Check out Jeremy’s Calvin Klein photos below, and watch the promo video as many times as you need:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

After the campaign dropped, over on Gay Twitter X, Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein shoot had people assuming the position.

