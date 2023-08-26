Thinks trans is a fad: Who the fck is Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper thinks trans is a fad. Who the fck is Alice? You know — Alice Cooper! Fame and fortune derived from dressing androgenously and adopting a female name. Oh,… and decapitating baby dolls on stage with an axe.

But 75-year-old Alice quickly learned there’s a price to pay for ignorance when Vampyre Cosmetics cancelled a contract for a makeup collection. The brand nixed the collaboration after comments Cooper made to music website Stereogum.

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be. I mean, if you identify as a tree… I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

“A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there. He’s just taking advantage of that situation… Somebody’s going to get raped.”

“A fad”

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender. But I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.”

The former alcoholic, then cocaine addict, and more recently born-again Christian, usually prides himself on avoiding politics.

But now, as LGBTQIA+ people face increasingly dangerous rhetoric and harmful legislation, the old shock rock star chooses to spout non-fact-based assertions that place marginalised and disadvantaged people at greater risk.

Used to love his music. All I can say now is ‘Who the fck is Alice Cooper!’

It’s not just America: the rhetoric is contagious and affects Australia too:

