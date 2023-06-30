There’s a big queer party along Oxford St tonight to close Pride Month

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) and the Darlinghurst Business Partnership are inviting the community to show up to party on Oxford Street tonight as the final day of Pride Month draws to a close.

“Alert the group chats, set your alarms and gather the girls, gays and theys because on the last day of Pride Month, Friday 30 June, we’re heading out,” organisers said ahead of tonight’s Darlo Big Night Out celebrations.

“It’s time to remind Sydney that Oxford Street and our beloved queer venues are our safe spaces in one of the best ways we know – being fiercely visible, proud and ready for a night out.”

The event comes after a spike in reports of homophobic incidents around Sydney’s gay mile, including a group of Pentecostal street preachers taking over Taylor Square for several hours earlier this month.

Organisers say the event is an opportunity to reclaim the street for the community, while supporting queer venues and performers by coming out in force to party tonight.

“Our beloved Oxford Street and surrounds came alive during Sydney WorldPride, it’s time to remind the city that our safe space is OURS!” organisers say.

“As a community we make some of our best memories on the dance floor or when we’re out with our chosen families.

“Let’s rally together and head to our favourite venues for a good night and show our support year-round.

“Artists, performers, DJs and musicians give their all to show us a good time – let’s show them what they mean to us.”

The Stonewall Hotel is hosting Darlo Big Night Out Pre-Drinks from 6pm with music from Victoria Anthony, and performances by Shauna Jensen, Bob Downe and Cindy Pastel and host Felicity Frockaccino.

Then fan out to a series of parties and events at your favourite venues all along Oxford Street.

You can find the full list of events and more info at: www.mardigras.org.au/darlo-big-night-out/

