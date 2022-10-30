TV

Theo James says his nude scene in ‘The White Lotus’ was toned down

Theo James in The White Lotus
Image: HBO

The White Lotus star Theo James has said his nude scene in the first episode of the show is the toned-down version.

The brilliant HBO show is back, with the first episode of the new season of the show dropping on streaming today. This time around, there’s a new setting at an exclusives resort in Sicily, a new crop of guests and employees and more sex and nudity.

Theo James plays Cameron Babcock in the new season, a wealthy businessman on vacation with his wife Daphne (played by Meghann Fahy) and their friends.

In the first episode, Aubrey Plaza’s character Harper takes Cameron up to her hotel room so that he can borrow a pair of shorts.

Harper awkwardly watches through the bathroom mirror as Cameron strips and lets it all hang out in the not-quite-full-frontal scene.

“It is in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s interesting, at first… we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or it’s accidental. But it reveals itself.”

“The initial version we shot was way too much,” James added.

“So, we did a more subtle version. They toned it [down].

“It’s funny ’cause we’re all kind of naked. It’s a holiday show, really.”

The only White Lotus character returning from the first season is Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her Emmy-winning role of Tanya.

Last month, Australian actor Murray Bartlett also won an Emmy for his breakout work on season one.

The White Lotus season two is streaming in Australia each week on Binge.

