Theo James on the BIG question: was it a prosthetic?

Theo James from The White Lotus has answered the BIG question on so many minds since his nude scene in the premiere episode. Was that all him, or a prosthetic?

In the premiere episode of the HBO series, the 37-year-old British actor stripped fully nude. Audiences copped a clear view of his pert bottom and a through-the-legs glance at a giant schlong.

Size queens worldwide gaped in awe, but the big question on many lips, was, ‘Is that jawbreaker real?’

Finally, Theo James has eased the minds of many worried sould during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Theo James answers

“The truth of it was, you go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers, and they go, ‘OK, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic, we’re gonna use something.

“It’s a pee-pee prosthetic.”

Damn!

The actor said he told the makeup artist he didn’t want the prosthetic to be distracting.

“He needs to be regular Joe, because the scene’s not about the pee-pee, it’s about power play in sex — whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means.”

However, Theo James said that when he arrived for the scene, the prosthetic looked like a hammer.

“I mean, it’s bigger than that. It’s like she stole it off a donkey in the field. The thing is ginormous.”

