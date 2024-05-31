The Yumbo: A unique Spanish LGBTQIA+ tourist destination

In the heart of Spain’s Gran Canaria lies the iconic Yumbo Centre, the world’s only LGBTQIA+ shopping centre.

Gran Canaria lies in the Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, so why go all that way for a shopping centre?

We take a look at the unique queer tourist destination.

A unique inclusive venue

The Yumbo, as it’s known, opened in 1982. It’s in Maspalomas which is the hub of LGBTQIA+ life in Gran Canaria.

Unlike traditional shopping centres, it embraces diversity in all its forms, providing a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies alike.

Here, visitors can shop, dine, and socialize without fear of judgment or discrimination, fostering a sense of community that transcends borders and boundaries.

There are over 200 commercial shops to drink, eat and party the night away. It’s also just 1km from Playa del Inglés, one of Gran Canaria’s best beaches.

Nightlife

The best time to hit the Yumbo is at night.

The action is superb with almost 20 queer bars on offer where you can meet a local or the many tourists who flock from all over the world.

There are venues that range from mild to wild and everything in between.

If you love drag, do check out iconic venues Cheyenne’s, Chez Funny Boys and Sparkles Show Bar for some unforgettable performances.

Outside the Yumbo Centre

Gran Canaria has a temperature between 18 and 25°C all year round so make sure you spend some time away from the bars and hit the beach.

The more adventurous should also check out Puerto de Mogan (the Little Venice of the island above), Firgas (the city of water), as well as the island’s capital Las Palmas.

You can check out the Cathedral of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria which includes columns in the shape of palm trees in the Gothic interior.

After visiting the cathedral, you’ll find a wide variety of museums as well.

So even though a shopping centre doesn’t sound like a no.1 destination for your next trip, the Yumbo will ensure you have a great time after sampling the natural beauty of Gran Canaria.

