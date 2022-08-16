The winners of the 2022 LGBTQ Honour Awards

Unsung LGBTQIA+ heroes, advocates and activists were honoured for their work at the 2022 Honour Awards.

Held in Sydney, the event saw over 300 attendees come together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

First held in 2007, the Honour Awards are an annual celebration of outstanding service and achievements in LGBTQIA+ communities in NSW.

The awards also act as a gala fundraising event for HIV and LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON.

This year marked the return of the awards, after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

‘It’s wonderful to come together again’

ACON chief executive Nicolas Parkhill congratulated all the award recipients and finalists on their achievements, community service and recognition.

“It was wonderful to come together again and celebrate the many wonderful achievements and acts of service in our communities,” Parkhill said.

“There are many people from all walks of life that do such incredible work that makes a difference to the lives of LGBTQ people and their families in NSW.

“Honour gives us an important opportunity to acknowledge their efforts and community service. So we thank everyone who joined us in that endeavour and that participated in this year’s Honour Awards.

“Congratulations once again to all of this year’s finalists and award recipients. See you at Honour 2023.”

2022 HONOUR AWARD RECIPIENTS

PRESIDENT’S AWARD (Presented by ACON)

Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Health

In recognition of their service and contributions to public health, including leading NSW’s world-leading response to HIV.

COMMUNITY HERO (Presented by Dowson Turco Lawyers)

Ann-Marie Calilhanna

For her passionate and prolific work in documenting Sydney’s vibrant LGBTQ communities over 20 years through photography, and supporting LGBTQ causes, organisations and businesses.

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION (Presented by SBS)

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation

For elevating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+ community through its programs, services, advocacy agenda and much-needed support work.

YOUNG ACHIEVER AWARD (Presented by people2people)

Isabella Calero-Rivarola

For empowering rainbow youth through her work with Wear It Purple, as well as providing employment support for LGBTIQ people with disability.

MEDIA AWARD (Presented by OUT@NCBUniversak

Jason Om

For his work as a broadcast journalist, author and speaker in elevating under-represented voices in the media. Jason is also passionate about speaking up for Asian Australians and culturally diverse communities.

HIV HERO (Presented by Positive Life NSW)

Julie Bates & Basil Donovan

Through their combined efforts in advocacy, support, activism, and research spanning four decades, Julie and Basil have made significant contributions to the NSW and Australian HIV response.

HEALTH & WELLBEING (Presented by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney) – JOINT RECIPIENTS

Brahm Marjadi

For his work in LGBTQIA+ health advocacy in the Western Sydney region, nationally and internationally, as well as driving inclusion in the health, medical and higher education sectors.

Steve Spencer

For his work in HIV advocacy including facilitating greater access to PrEP and tackling HIV stigma, as well as his efforts in raising awareness of issues impacting Bi+ Australians.

CAYTE LATTA MEMORIAL AWARD FOR VISUAL ARTS (Presented by Friends of Cayte)

Samuel Luke

Samuel is a trans artist who uses his authentic experiences as a vehicle to explore intimate and complex realities of the lived trans experience. His autobiographical works take the form of prints, artist books, comics, embroidery, and murals.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AWARD (Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras)

Laura Hart

Through her show The Kings, Laura nurtures and supports drag king culture, creating a safe space for queer women, trans and non-binary people to celebrate their passion for drag kings.

BUSINESS AWARD (Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association)

Erin Spencer & Bec Cerio, Sock Drawer Heroes

Founders Erin Spencer and Bec Cerio enable vital access to essential gender-affirming products, resources and information; provides a platform for trans-owned brands and trans artists; and runs a support program that gets gender expression products to those that can’t afford them.

