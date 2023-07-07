The Wickham unveils full line-up for Big Gay Day 2023

Big Gay Day is back for it’s 23rd year, returning on the 1st October with a fully star-studded lineup in tow.

One of the largest LGBTQIA+ street festivals in the city, Big Gay Day, has just unveilled it’s line-up, with an all-inclusive event that has something for every body.

In a statement, The Wickham Venue Manager, Kelly Harrison, says the iconic (and also recently revamped) establishment is excited to hold the biggest and best Big Gay Day yet:

“Big Gay Day is a day for the LGBTQIA+ and wider community to come together and enjoy amazing acts and raise money for charities that really make a difference”, she says in the statement.

“Last year was the biggest Big Gay Day in its history, we sold out and raised $10,000 for charity. We are looking forward to this year being even bigger!”

Big Gay Day’s big gay line-up

This year’s Big Gay Day will also bring on the iconic Peter Andre, singer of hits like ‘Mysterious Girl’ and ‘Flava’ and ‘I Feel You’ and former Gold Coast resident.

Joining Peter as headliner will also be The Rogue Traders, Aussie electronic sensations behind ‘Voodoo Child’ and ‘Watching You’, performing a DJ set.

The headliners will also be supported by a fabulous line-up including:

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir

DJ Dolly Llama’s Mega Drag Briefs

Isis Avis Loren

DJ Victoria Anthony

DJ Jonny Marsh

Jawbreakers

Adam Noviello

Reef VS Beef

Divas: Live!

Brooke McMullen

And also more to be announced, so keep an eye out!

Tickets selling fast

As always, Big Gay Day will take place on the closed off inner-city street outside The Wickham Hotel for its main stage with the fabulous Paul Wheeler as host.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Australian Transgender Support Association of QLD (ATSAQ) and LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

For more info and to grab your first release tickets on sale now, head to The Wickham website. Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

