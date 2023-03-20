The Wickham announces new date for Big Gay Day 2023

The Wickham Hotel have today announced that this year’s Big Gay Day will be moved from its usual April date.

After working tirelessly over the past few months to prepare for Big Gay Day 2023, an unforseen conflict with an external stakeholder has forced The Wickham to reschedule the party.

The new date, as The Wickham confirmed to QNews afternoon, will be on the 1st of October.

The good news

Despite the move, The Wickham still remains determined to ensure that those who have already marked the event in their calendars will still experience an unforgettable weekend.

In lieu of Big Gay Day, the organisers will instead be hosting their annual Little Gay Day inside the newly renovated Wickham Hotel on Sunday, 30th April.

The event will be a fundraiser for local LGBTQIA+ youth charities and will feature an impressive lineup of interstate and local talents across three different spaces.

And to top it off, the event will also only require a gold coin donation upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the chosen charities.

Big changes, big move, Big Gay Day

News of the move also comes hot on the heels of the announcement of The Wickham’s grand re-opening happening on the 27th of March.

Though the big move may come as a shock to many, regular patrons of The Wickham are still as excited as ever to finally get a glimpse of the pub’s $3.1 million make-over next week.

Organisers will be announcing more information and lineups for both Big Gay Day and Little Gay Day very soon.

