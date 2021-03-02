The Wickham announces lineup for Big Gay Day 2021

One of Brisbane’s biggest annual street festivals, Big Gay Day, is returning in May to again fundraise for LGBTIQ charities.

This year, the 21st annual festival is moving from its usual date in March to Sunday, May 2 at The Wickham Hotel in Fortitude Valley.

The festival will take over The Wickham and a neighbouring inner-city street on the Labour Day weekend. Punters can enjoy a lineup of live entertainment on the Big Gay Day main stage.

On Tuesday, The Wickham announced DJs Confidence Man, EDM producer Alice Ivy, drag queen Karen from Finance, and singer Samantha Jade and more are headlining.

Over 40 local drag performers and other DJs and performers will also join them at The Wickham and neighbouring Alden Street for the festival.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back Big Gay Day for its 21st year,” Wickham venue manager Stuart Black said.

“The event is such a fabulous celebration with our patrons. It raises so much money for charities that are very close to our heart.

“I hope this year we will raise more money than ever before.”

Big Gay Day to benefit six local charities

Last year, Big Gay Day raised $35,000 for the festival’s charity partners.

In 2021, the local charities involved are the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health, Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland, Brisbane Pride, Open Doors Youth Service, LGBTI Legal Service, and counselling service QLife.

First release discounted tickets go on sale for Big Gay Day 2021 this Thursday (March 4).

The Wickham is celebrating its 135th birthday

The Wickham is also holding belated celebrations this month for its 135th birthday.

The heritage-listed Fortitude Valley pub opened in 1885 and turned 135 last year.

Next week, from March 8 to 14, the team are holding week long celebration including Brisbane trivia and a special edition of live drag talk show Vollie and Friends.

The Wickham entertainers past and present will also celebrate that weekend (March 13 and 14).

