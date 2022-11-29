TV

The White Lotus shocks with jaw-dropping gay sex twist

Jordan Hirst
The White Lotus actor Leo Woodall plays Jack in the HBO drama
Image: HBO

The White Lotus has aired a jaw-dropping gay sex cliffhanger between two characters that’s left viewers stunned and demanding answers.

The brilliant HBO drama series – which is no stranger to gay sex scenes and male nudity – is up to the fifth episode of its second season.

The sharply-written series follows a group of tourists and staff at an exclusive resort in Italy.

Warning: The White Lotus spoilers

In the latest episode, holidaymaker Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge) has struck up a friendship with Quentin (Tom Hollander). Believing she can trust him, Tanya accepts an invitation to his luxury villa in Palermo.

Also in tow are Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Quentin’s nephew Jack (Leo Woodall, pictured above), who are also in the middle of their own holiday fling.

After the four have spent a whole day together, later that night Tanya can’t sleep and hears strange noises coming from the villa.

Following the sounds, Tanya is shocked to walk in on Quentin and his nephew Jack having sex.

In a cliffhanger, the episode ends with Tanya left shocked, as were The White Lotus viewers.

“Please tell me they’re fake uncle and nephew I’m begging,” one person pleaded.

“Starting to think that may not be his uncle,” another wrote.

“Wait he’s an escort right? Or is that his real uncle?” another wrote.

Jennifer Coolidge and Leo Woodall in The White Lotus
Image: HBO

Creator Mike White coy on The White Lotus gay sex scene

Speaking to Variety, creator Mike White simply said of the episode five cliffhanger, “Well, you’ll have to see.”

Actor Leo Woodall, who plays Jack, said when he found about the scene, he was “speechless for a while”.

“I’m such a huge fan of [co-star] Tom’s, and when I heard that he was going to be playing my uncle, I thought, ‘That is unreal,’” he told Variety.

“And then when I found out that I was going to shag him as well — that was kind of surreal.

“Anything that Mike White does with this show is kind of perfect, so there were no reservations about it. It felt like an incredibly ‘wow’ moment.”

Tom Hollander explained the sex scene was filmed on a closed set, with the help of an “incredible” intimacy coordinator, Miriam Lucia.

“It’s more technical than anything else when you’re actually doing it,” Hollander said.

“You know, ‘Is this the right angle? Does this look right?’ But there was a mutually respectful energy between us, too.

“And on the set, the production was very tender around those moments. It certainly was around that one. We just wanted to do it right.”

The White Lotus is streaming in Australia on Binge.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

