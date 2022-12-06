The penultimate episode of season two of The White Lotus has offered up another full frontal male nude scene and some big clues.

The brilliant HBO drama series – which is no stranger to gay sex scenes and male nudity – is just one episode away from its second season finale.

The sharply-written series follows a group of tourists and staff at an exclusive resort in Italy.

Warning: The White Lotus spoilers

And late in episode six, “high-end gay” (or is he?) Quentin hosts an extravagant party at his Italian villa and hooks his holiday friend Tanya up with a lot of cocaine and a “notoriously hung” Italian hunk.

The Italian man is named Niccoló (Stefano Gianino, above) and his intentions aren’t clear. But as he strolls into the bedroom completely nude, he easily persuades a nervous Tanya.

Just before the encounter, Tanya notices an old framed picture of Quentin and his long-lost gay cowboy sweetheart, both in their cowboy hats.

And the other man looks a lot like Tanya’s husband Greg (Jon Gries), who deserted her on the Sicily holiday, apparently confirming a popular fan theory.

But poor Tanya seems a bit lost in a drug haze to connect the dots.

The White Lotus’ Italian peen pulls focus from big clue

Later, as Niccoló seduces a nervous Tanya and the pair go in for a kiss, a telltale red light is seen in the background in the moulding of the room.

Are the pair hooking up on camera? Is it part of Greg and Quentin’s scheme together to get at wealthy Tanya’s huge fortune?

Earlier, Quentin explained to Tanya he’d still do “anything” for his cowboy love, even 30 years later.

And Jack (Leo Woodall) drunkenly lets slip to Tanya’s assistant Portia that his alleged “uncle” doesn’t have as much money as he claims. Quentin may have to sell the villa, he reveals.

Is it hunky Niccoló’s job to void Tanya and Greg’s previously-discussed pre-nuptial agreement? Would an illicit sex tape nullify the contract through an infidelity clause?

Are the men using a sex tape to try and blackmail Tanya?

And which one of the cast of The White Lotus season two ultimately dies?

The White Lotus will reveal all in the season finale next Monday.

The White Lotus is streaming in Australia on Binge.

