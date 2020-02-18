The Westin Brisbane — your best staycation destination

Located on Mary Street in the heart of Brisbane City lives The Westin — home to Brisbane’s first swim-up bar.

My friend and I stayed overnight at the luxurious hotel and believe me when I say I wish our time there never ended.

As we drove up to the hotel’s entrance, we were greeted by a lovely employee of The Westin’s valet service.

He helped us with our luggage and chaperoned us to reception before parking my car securely in the underground carpark.

Our room was a Westin Renewal Suite on the sixth floor and gave us outstanding views of the city around us.

Awaiting on the table was a chilled bottle of white wine which we both consumed comfortably in our Westin robes and slippers. Then we changed into our swimmers and headed to the pool.

Nautilis is an urban oasis heated pool with a swim-up bar that really gets the blood flow going.

You haven’t lived until you’ve been able to order a beverage from inside a pool.

The Westin is home to Brisbane’s first swim-up bar and boy are its cocktails to die for!

There’s even underwater bar stools for you to sit on if you want to rest your drink on the counter.

We were greeted with a Nautilus Spritz as a welcome drink upon entry to the pool.

Then we ordered a delicious Mojito and Piña Colada.

There was a Dj pumping the latest hits and we hopped along in the water, drinks in hand. What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon?

But the swim made us peckish so we returned to our room where we got ready to go to The Westin Club for some snacks and beverages.

The attendant ushered us to a nearby table and offered us both a glass of champagne. We couldn’t refuse.

We were seated by the window giving us stunning views of the city and Nautilus Pool below.

Ocean, Paddock and Vine

Inside the intimate Westin Club was a buffet of canape items and we enjoyed rolls of sushi, prosciutto, and smoked salmon.

Beer was also on the menu for those who wanted to trade in the bubbles for the night. I may have had a couple of those too. Sorry, Mum!

At around 7 pm we made our way to Eden’s Table — The Westin’s in-house restaurant — for an Ocean, Paddock and Vine experience.

I’m a sucker for seafood and so I ordered the Moreton Bay bug spaghetti. The mouthwatering dish did not disappoint.

Packed with punch, the spaghetti came with a bite of chilli mixed with garlic, tomato and parsley. The bug was cooked to perfection, breaking away in my mouth after each bite. Oh my, I can’t wait to try it again.

My friend went a different route, ordering the delicious Penang Ped Yang from the pop-up promotion featuring Bangkok to Brisbane cuisine.

Turning in for the evening

After dinner, we returned to our suite to turn in for the night.

Our room was equipped with both a shower and bath and Westin’s renowned Super King Heavenly Bed™.

In the morning we headed back down to Eden’s Table for The Westin’s buffet breakfast.

Don’t tell anyone I had three servings.

But, I couldn’t help it, there was so much food!

I started with some fruit —pineapple, watermelon, and berries topped with a dollop of yoghurt and a hint of muesli.

But then I discovered the hot food — beans, bacon, scrambled eggs and potatoes. Alternatively, there was even waffles and pancakes with freshly squeezed juice and berry smoothies.

Cereal was also on offer as well as a coffee machine with a range of different pods for your palate. Did someone say a caramel latte?

Heavenly Spa by Westin

Breakfast was divine, but the highlight of our stay was the 60 Minute Massage at Heavenly Spa by Westin — Australia’s first Westin-branded Spa.

Upon arriving at the Heavenly Spa, we were given robes and slippers to change into.

The aromas in the air helped me relax immediately, and as its name suggests, I was in heaven.

I have constant upper back and neck pain, but the trained spa therapists ensured they would help to take care of that. They did not disappoint.

I told my massage therapist my concerns for the session and she took them in her stride, gently massaging areas I said were tender and working out knots I didn’t even realise I had. Sixty minutes flew by. I was so relaxed.

After the massage, we were offered some house-made chocolate and herbal tea which closed off the session perfectly.

Then we sat in the steam room for a while, sweating out the toxins from the beer we’re not telling Mum about.

The perfect end to a superb staycation

We retreated back to our room all warm and relaxed where we laid on the bed and watched Netflix using the Chromecast The Westin provides for guests!

I called reception from our room several minutes before we had to checkout and asked them if they could have my car brought around.

By the time we reached the ground floor, my car was ready and waiting for us.

I’m really going to miss The Westin. The service we received was impeccable and the food and facilities to die for. But this is not goodbye, merely see you later.

The Westin Brisbane will from now on be my one-stop staycation destination. There’s really nowhere better.

