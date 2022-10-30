The Wedding Edit | October 2022

Spring has sprung, which means wedding season is upon us once again.

This October, QNews has partnered with industry professionals to bring you the second edition of The Wedding Edit.

This time around, join us on the journey of planning and executing your dream wedding.

From the moment you get down on one knee, to the moment you can kick your feet up on your Honeymoon, QNews has got you covered.

