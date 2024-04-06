The Voice’s Siala Robson charged with DV and assault

Siala Robson, former finalist on The Voice faces charges of assaulting her former partner when she appeared via videolink in Redcliffe Magistrates Court this week.

The singer is charged with two counts of common assault in public place while adversely affected by intoxicating substance. She also faces a count of assault occasioning bodily harm in public while adversely affected by intoxicating substance. All three are domestic violence offences.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall described the alleged assaults as vicious.

“Both on her partner at the time, who, I had the benefit of reading her statement, all of which was directly witnessed by the Uber driver and partially captured on CCTV.

“The Uber driver pulled over into a driveway and into a garage, the assault was sustained and serious.

“If convicted she’s quite likely to receive a sentence of actual imprisonment.”

Siala Robson

Siala Robson reached the finals of the 2020 season of The Voice, singing on Boy George’s team.

Media reports speak of a difficult youth with Siala experiencing periods of homelessness. She lived in a women’s refuge before auditioning for The Voice.

The magistrate granted bail on condition Siala Robson:

continues to live in Rothwell.

does not contact or approach the aggrieved person.

does not go to any place in the boundary of the Redland City Council area except for times and dates of appearances at the Cleveland Magistrates Court.

must not attend or be in any licenced premises.

must wear an electronic monitoring device.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

Resources for LGBTQIA+ people experiencing domestic violence.

