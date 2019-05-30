‘The Voice’ star Jack Vidgen opens up about his coming out journey

The Voice Australia star Jack Vidgen shared the moment he came out as gay to his family speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show

The singer won TV series Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, aged just 14.

Advertisements

And this Sunday, Jack will make a TV comeback with a blind audition for the coaches on The Voice Australia.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, the now-22-year-old said his family were accepting and supportive of him when he came out.

“I came out a couple of years ago,” he said.

“I got to that point where I was happy and accepting who I am and I wanted to be able to share that.

“Everyone was so chill in my life. It just wasn’t a thing, which I think is the best way for it to be.

“I was really fortunate, so many people have less fortunate situations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack vidgen (@jack.vidgen) on Apr 2, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

Vidgen explained to the radio hosts he had grappled with his sexuality for a long time.

Then he said “When I was 14 I was in the public eye… you get those thoughts, ‘Am I gay? Am I not?'” he said.

“You’re still working it out, I was still going through puberty.

“I just had to have that time to figure it out. I don’t think it was a particular point, it was a journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack vidgen (@jack.vidgen) on Oct 26, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

The 22-year-old has copped criticism online since returning to the public eye for his changing appearance.

Advertisements

But Vidgen told the Kyle and Jackie O Show he is “finally happy” with his appearance after getting lip fillers.

“I understand it, honestly people are welcome to have their opinion. It’s fine, I get that it comes with the territory,” he said.

And Claimed “I had an insecurity with my lips. I had the opportunity to not be insecure anymore and I did that and I’m happy.

“One of the big reasons I stopped being in the public eye was because I put a lot of pressure on myself.

“And over the years I’ve experimented with different things and I’ve had to get to a place where I’m finally happy with myself.”

He also added: “I love myself, I have self worth and I’m grateful I was able to get to that place.

“A lot of people don’t and they’re actually the ones saying those nasty things online.”

LGBTIQ singers on this series of The Voice Australia

The new season of The Voice Australia has lots of LGBTIQ representation.

Last Sunday, 15-year-old Oliver Cuthbert wowed the Voice coaches with his blind audition performance of “Firestone” by Kygo and Conrad Sewell.

Oliver opened up on the program about how just nine months earlier he had to completely retrain his voice after beginning his gender transition.

He said he hoped to inspire other transgender young people with his appearance on the program.

Last week, Brisbane drag queen Sellma Soul impressed coach Boy George with her performance of Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night”.

The 25-year-old drag star performs full-time at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.