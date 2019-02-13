The Veronicas Are Headlining Brisbane’s Big Gay Day 2019

Brisbane-born pop duo The Veronicas have been announced as the headliners of this year’s Big Gay Day street festival in Fortitude Valley.

The event, now in its 19th year, will take over The Wickham on Sunday, March 11 and transform the neighbouring street into an inclusive festival to raise money for six local LGBTIQ organisations.

Joining The Veronicas on this year’s lineup is The Voice star Sheldon Riley, Melbourne artist Maribelle, Aussie songstress Emily Williams, synth-pop duo The Marion Cranes and punk band Being Jane Lane, all performing on the main stage hosted by Paul Wheeler.

As well as musical acts, Big Gay Day will also stage a special drag extravaganza featuring over 30 local drag stars. DJ Kitty Glitter, DJ Harry K, DJ Jamez Brown, DJ DZYR, DJ ENN and DJ Vincible round out the festival’s entertainment lineup.

This year, six diverse local charities have been chosen as recipients of the money raised at Big Gay Day: the Australian Transgender Support Association Queensland, the Queensland AIDS Council, Brisbane Pride, Open Doors Youth Service, counselling service Diverse Voices and the LGBTI Legal Service.

The Big Gay Day team say they want to raise $40,000 at this year’s, to top the more than $30,000 that was raised for local LGBTIQ groups at last year’s festival.

Tickets to Big Gay Day are on sale now with Pimms VIP tickets offering access to an exclusive VIP area, VIP bathrooms and bars, complimentary Pimms cup cocktails and prime positioning to see the main stage.

Big Gay Day 2019 is an 18+ event with doors opening at 12pm on Sunday March 11 at 308 Wickham Street in Fortitude Valley. Tickets are on sale now from Oztix.