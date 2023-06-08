‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Who ended up together?

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ hit Netflix in May 2023, putting the relationships of five queer couples’ to the ultimate test.
From each couple, one person had issued an ‘ultimatum’ to their partner- get married or move on.
As part of the ‘social experiment,’ each contestant entered a trial marriage with another compatible person to learn if the grass truly was greener on the other side.
Of course, with a predominantly female cast, the series was sapphic chaos.
With the series finale airing on June 7, we now know which couples ended up leaving together and who has split for good.
Lexi and Rae
Despite appearing together at the reunion special, as the credits rolled it was revealed that the couple had split shortly after.
“We were good at the reunion, and then afterwards, we were still rehashing things. [Lexi] started a new career and her lifestyle really changed, and we were having trouble navigating that and things from the past,” Rae Cheung-Sutton told Tudum.
“It just kind of just got to a point where we couldn’t come to terms on certain differences.”
Lexi Goldberg has reportedly started seeing someone new since the split. She told Tudum that her new relationship gives her a similar feeling of happiness that she experienced with Mal, her trial partner on Queer Love.
“I found somebody that gives me all of the love and happiness I felt with Mal, mixed with an intimacy that we’re exploring,” the consultant told Tudum.
“That’s truly what I always wanted when I knew my relationship with Rae was ending — somebody that made me feel the way I felt when I was with Mal and we were walking around San Diego calling each other our wives.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sam and Aussie
After a rocky few weeks, Sam and Aussie left the show happily engaged- though with no wedding date on the cards.
“We’re slowly getting there, but I just have so much groundwork that I’m doing with my life that that’s kind of taken priority,” Aussie told Tudum.
View this post on Instagram
Vanessa and Xander
One of the most controversial couples on the show, Vanessa and Xander finally called it quits in an emotional breakup. After seeing each other at the reunion, there were more tears and declarations of best friendship from the duo.
However, Xander later confirmed that they still were not on speaking terms.
“We didn’t talk all year and then she reached out to me two weeks before the reunion,” Xander told Tudum.
“After the reunion, it was just like, poof, she was gone. It felt like her intentions again were not in the right place and not in my best interest.”
“There’s always going to be love there, and I will always wish the best for her,” Vanessa said.
“In a few years, there’s a friendship to be had, but for now it’s a struggle bus.”
Despite falling hard and fast with trial wife Yoly, Xander also confirmed that their relationship had not translated to the outside world.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mal and Yoly
Despite leaving the show engaged, it was revealed at the reunion that Mal and Yoly were “happily broken up”.
Despite tension at the reunion, Mal told Tudum that her ex still feels “like family” to her.
“Yoly is a fantastic person and she’s a human doing the best that she can like all of us,” she said.
Yoly, meanwhile, told the outlet that she still feels “love” and “care” for Mal, but is ready to focus on herself.
“I’ve been in relationships since I was 17, one after another,” she explained.
“I haven’t spent that much time alone. I’ve always had a partner, and I’m either spending the night at their house or she’s over at mine. But post-show, I’ve been single as f—k, like, actively single.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tiff and Mildred
A relationship so toxic that a relationship counselor fired them. Tiff and Mildred left the show engaged, but it quickly became clear at the reunion that they had split for good.
During the reunion, it came to light that Mildred had been arrested after throwing a picture frame and a dog gate at Tiff during an argument.
Things got so heated that Tiff left the stage- not returning for the remainder of the reunion.
“I had no ill intent toward [Mildred] and then she berates me onstage and it ripped open a huge Band-Aid for me,” Tiff told Tudum.
“She shot herself in the foot.
“I didn’t mention her son, she mentions her son. I didn’t mention the arrest report, she mentions the arrest report. She lays everything out [in the] open, and I was absolutely shocked.”
Mildred addressed the split via Instagram.
“My engagement to Tiff was very real and although that’s not the case today, the very real sentiment of what I felt that day is still in my heart”, she wrote.
“It hurts, I ask that you please be kind because despite of all the chaos for entertainment purposes there is people suffering just so you can have good TV.”
Tiff also took to Instagram, posting about self-growth.
“Self-growth season the past year and a half,” the post read.
“Blooming season is about to take full effect! Just proud of my own growth and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment