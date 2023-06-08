‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Who ended up together?

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ hit Netflix in May 2023, putting the relationships of five queer couples’ to the ultimate test.

From each couple, one person had issued an ‘ultimatum’ to their partner- get married or move on.

As part of the ‘social experiment,’ each contestant entered a trial marriage with another compatible person to learn if the grass truly was greener on the other side.

Of course, with a predominantly female cast, the series was sapphic chaos.

With the series finale airing on June 7, we now know which couples ended up leaving together and who has split for good.

Lexi and Rae Despite appearing together at the reunion special, as the credits rolled it was revealed that the couple had split shortly after.

“We were good at the reunion, and then afterwards, we were still rehashing things. [Lexi] started a new career and her lifestyle really changed, and we were having trouble navigating that and things from the past,” Rae Cheung-Sutton told Tudum.

“It just kind of just got to a point where we couldn’t come to terms on certain differences.”

Lexi Goldberg has reportedly started seeing someone new since the split. She told Tudum that her new relationship gives her a similar feeling of happiness that she experienced with Mal, her trial partner on Queer Love.

“I found somebody that gives me all of the love and happiness I felt with Mal, mixed with an intimacy that we’re exploring,” the consultant told Tudum.

“That’s truly what I always wanted when I knew my relationship with Rae was ending — somebody that made me feel the way I felt when I was with Mal and we were walking around San Diego calling each other our wives.”

