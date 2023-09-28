Entertainment

‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2: Netflix Looks for S2 Cast

The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Earlier this year, The Ultimatum: Queer Love was a smash hit for Netflix and gained a legion of queer fans who relished in the chaos. 

The series put the relationships of five queer couples to the test, with one party giving the other an ultimatum- marry or move on.

And now, eagle-eyed fans have discovered that Netflix has started casting for its second season.

 

According to a new casting call from the online agency Casting Crane, Netflix is looking for couples who are at the “ready to marry or move on” stage to audition. The casting call doesn’t specify exactly what qualifies someone to be a member of the cast but if it’s anything like season one, queer women, lesbians, and nonbinary people are the target demo.

Applicants need to be available between February 12 and April 10, 2024.

The discovery has been met with excitement from fans who are looking forward to the drama continuing.

 

