‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2: Netflix Looks for S2 Cast

Earlier this year, The Ultimatum: Queer Love was a smash hit for Netflix and gained a legion of queer fans who relished in the chaos.

The series put the relationships of five queer couples to the test, with one party giving the other an ultimatum- marry or move on.

And now, eagle-eyed fans have discovered that Netflix has started casting for its second season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ultimatum (@ultimatumnetflix)

According to a new casting call from the online agency Casting Crane, Netflix is looking for couples who are at the “ready to marry or move on” stage to audition. The casting call doesn’t specify exactly what qualifies someone to be a member of the cast but if it’s anything like season one, queer women, lesbians, and nonbinary people are the target demo.

READ MORE: ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’: Who ended up together?

Applicants need to be available between February 12 and April 10, 2024.

The discovery has been met with excitement from fans who are looking forward to the drama continuing.

i’m tryna apply to be on the queer ultimatum but i ain’t got nobody to ultimate. — king KJ 💜🌈 (@misskayjax) September 28, 2023

casting agent for The Ultimatum: Queer Love just followed me on IG who else is scared…. — proud bushwick resident (@turk1shprincess) September 25, 2023

Aaa they’re casting for queer ultimatum season 2! I cannot wait to go through that era again. The community was so together😭 — ♡ umaimah ♡ Looking for work (@colouredbraids) September 28, 2023