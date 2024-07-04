The ultimate Winter Getaway: Gay Ski Week Australia

Gay Ski Week Australia is at Falls Creek. Photo: Points of Difference

Get ready to hit the slopes because Gay Ski Week Australia at Falls Creek is back and better than ever!

From Friday, August 30th to Sunday, September 8th, 2024, this premier event offers an unforgettable experience tailored for the LGBT+ community and friends.

All-Inclusive Packages: Your Ticket to an Epic Adventure

Gay Ski Week Australia’s all-inclusive packages ensure everything needed for a fantastic ski week is included.

Attendees will enjoy premium accommodation at the luxurious St Falls Resort, complete with private hot-tubs on the balcony.

The packages also include easy and convenient transport, ski passes, gear rental, and special lessons.

The Falls Creek Ski Company offers an incredible deal this season – book four lessons and get the fifth for free!

With festival registration, guests have access to exclusive parties, dinners, après-ski events, and a packed program of entertainment over all 10 amazing days and 9 slightly naughty nights.

Early Bird Discounts and Special Offers

Prices for the Big Package start at just $333 per day, which includes quad share deluxe accommodation in the host hotel, an 8-day lift ticket, and a Green Run Events Pass.

Booking early allows attendees to take advantage of early bird rates before they increase!

Exciting Event Highlights

This year’s Gay Ski Week Australia promises a plethora of unique experiences. The host hotel, St Falls Resort, offers premium accommodation in a prime location, exclusive GSWA discounted rates, free gourmet breakfast, and private hot-tubs.

Foodies will delight in the Festival Degustation Dinner and Village Progressive Dinner, plus exploring new and exciting eateries around Falls Creek.

The festival features a packed program of entertainment with more free events and pop-ups than ever before.

From themed nights such as the Winter Onesieland Party to drag shows, bingo, trivia, and films, there’s something for everyone.

Both weekends are filled with fun activities, and there’s plenty of action mid-week too. For a full program of events, visitors can check the events page on the website.

This year, the grand finale with Pride Day coincides with the Retro Masters Weekend, bringing competition fun and plenty of retro rainbows to the slopes. It’s a spectacular finish that shouldn’t be missed!

Why Choose Gay Ski Week Australia?

The festival stands out not just for its top-tier accommodation and expertly organized activities, but for its vibrant and welcoming community atmosphere. Whether someone is a seasoned skier or a first-timer, this event offers something for everyone.

Shimon Bohbout, a past attendee, shared his experience: “I have been to this event twice and without fail… it impresses every single time. You not only get to meet some fantastic people, but also enjoy a week of amazing skiing.

“Every day/evening something is planned for the group, which keeps the event interesting and exciting. I would highly recommend this to anyone considering a ski week with like- minded people.”

Secure Your Spot Today!

Visit pointsofdifference.com/ski to book a package or call 1300 990 390. Accommodation is limited, so securing a spot before it sells out is advised.

Join the community for an unforgettable adventure at Gay Ski Week Australia, where the thrill of the slopes meets the warmth of a welcoming community. See you there!

