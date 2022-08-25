The Ultimate Abba Experience at Brisbane’s Twelfth Night Theatre

The Ultimate Abba Experience opens Saturday, August 27 at Brisbane’s Twelfth Night Theatre, running until Sunday, September 4.

Experience ABBA as you’ve never seen before!

The producers of sold outs seasons of Les Misérables and Jesus Christ Superstar, Lynch & Paterson are bringing a new show featuring the smash hit tunes of ABBA to Twelfth Night Theatre in Bowen Hills.

The Ultimate ABBA Experience brings ABBA fans a show they will never forget.

World-class vocalists, dancers, a rocking 5-piece band, a sublime orchestra and ABBA’s biggest hits in one action-packed, highly entertaining show for all ages. Dig out those flares, lace up those platform boots and get ready to sing along to some of your favourites including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Super Trouper, Fernando and more.

If you’re looking for an excuse to party, to have the time of your life and be entertained by the music of one of the greatest pop phenomenons in history then The Ultimate ABBA Experience is for you!

Producer Samantha Paterson says, “Never before have you seen ABBA like this! We’ve combined everyone’s favourite elements of ABBA: the songs, the costumes, the extravagant show! No matter how big or small an ABBA fan you are, we guarantee you’ll have a fantastic experience celebrating the magic of ABBA.”

The Ultimate ABBA Experience

Twelfth Night Theatre | 4 Cintra Road, Bowen Hills 4006

From August 27th

Tickets from $29.90

