The ugly truth behind Green M&M’s “de-yassification”

Yesterday, M&Ms released a statement announcing that their more inclusive “spokescandies” they unveiled last year will be taking an “indefinite pause”.

The alleged reason behind this is that the mascots are too polarizing, “Which is the last thing M&M’S wanted since we’re all about bringing people together,” the statement reads.

Despite this statement, however, it seems that this polarization is exactly what M&Ms want.

“We get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing,” the statement from M&Ms Twitter said. In truth, the news was extremely polarizing.

The ongoing saga of the M&M’s on-again, off-again committment to representing more inclusivity in their mascot is now spanning over a decade.

The saga reached a new height last year, however, with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson went on a bizzare rant about how the company made the characters less sexy by changing their footwear.

Carlson’s rant went viral on Twitter, with many users enjoying the weirdness of Carlson’s sexual frustration towards Green M&M.

Now, one whole year after the incident, M&Ms have dredged up the drama once more, annoucning the retirement of the “spokescandies”.

But why now?

The decision to replace the M&M characters with Maya Rudolph is seemingly a clear indication that the brand has something up their sleeve.

Of course, the obvious explanation is that it is likely setting up for their upcoming Superbowl ad campaign.

The candy giant pulled a similar stunt ahead of the superbowl in 2020.

The brand killed off the iconic Mr. Peanut, only to bring the character back soon after.

However, the perpetual recycling of this current controversy perhaps relates to a darker history.

A history, as it seems, which M&M is willing to kill an endless number of fictional mascots off in order to cover up.

Taking candy from a child-laborer

20 years ago, Mars, Nestlé, and Hershey committed to eradicating child labor from their supply chains.

However, to this day, as reported by the Washington Post, this is still occuring, with about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa supply coming from West Africa.

It is here, according to a 2015 U.S. Labor Department report, where more than 2 million children are engaged in dangerous cocoa-growing labor.

In 2021, many former laborers came forward to pursue a lawsuit against these candy-giants.

Mars, makers of M&Ms, were the target of a class action lawsuit for profiting off of child slavery in cocoa harvesting.

The defendants claimed they were kidnapped from their families as children and enslaved on cocoa farms funded by the companies.

The US Supreme Court went on to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that these international crimes did not happen on US soil.

Manufactured outrage

The marketing strategy of manufacturing outrage is perhaps as old as news itself.

The distraction game has gone on long enough. The identity politics of company mascots should not be eclipsing the real issues at hand.

It is the responsibilities of consumers to hold gigantic industry figures accountable for their unethical practices.

Since, as evidenced by the US Supreme Court, legal systems are constantly failing to do so.

Be aware of it and be ahead of it – because this distraction will not be the last.

