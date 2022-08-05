The Twirling Earl: Drag in the USA (and Mackay, N.Q.)

In the 1890s, the family of George Seymour, Earl of Yarmouth, exiled the young hellraiser to the Antipodes, hoping to avoid disgrace over his scandalous behaviour. But the drag queen Earl continued to defy convention even while living at Mackay in North Queensland.

Newspapers excitedly reported the 23-year-old aristocrat’s arrival in Australia. But that was nothing to the sensation caused by his appearance as a female impersonator in Hobart.

“The most remarkable theatrical entertainment ever seen in the southern hemisphere,” according to the Brisbane Telegraph.

The promoters advertised two headline acts, the Earl, currently a guest at Government House, and Mademoiselle Roze, a dancer. However, word leaked that Mlle Roze was George Seymour’s drag name. Hobart’s upper crust swarmed the Theatre Royal box office.

Yet George’s first appearance in drag still triggered audible gasps. Society matrons clutched for their pearls as the Earl, in the guise of a young ill-treated mother, lamented the absence of a faithless, drunken husband. A descendant of Edward III and relative of Queen Jane Seymour no less, swanning about a colonial stage in tights!

The audience quickly regained their composure and applauded wildly every time George parted his painted lips. But the best was yet to come.

Whirling his drapery

“The stage was darkened. Then suddenly, the Earl of Yarmouth appeared in a circle of limelight.”

George Seymour now wore voluminous flowing white skirts.

“He also had golden-curls frilling down his back. His whole make-up equalled the best efforts of the most experienced female impersonator.

“The limelight man was fully equal to the unprecedented occasion. His lordship, whirling his drapery, gyrated before the astonished throng in one wild blaze of kaleidoscopic colours.

“Then the limelight man began to project pictures upon the whirling skirts.”

First, a copy of a popular painting, then portraits of various notables danced over his twirling skirts.

“Responding to the inevitable encore, he gathered all his energies for one more effort, and the curtain fell upon a portrait of Her Majesty the Queen depicted on the dancer’s skirts.”

Her Britannic Majesty consequently penned an angry missive to the Governor.

We are not amused.

She deplored that her representative in the colony allowed a queen to sojourn at the vice-regal residence.

Mackay

George Seymour travelled Eastern Australia before deciding to become a sugar planter at Mackay in North Queensland. He purchased a small farm at nearby Walkerston and threw himself into local amateur theatrics with gay abandon.

Reviews of George Seymour’s theatrical performances remained consistent over many years. Dancing: splendid. Singing: passable. Acting: deplorable.

But it was not every day one got to see someone eligible to sit in the House of Lords kicking up his silk-stockinged legs onstage. Indeed, back in England, radical newspapers applauded his example. They suggested the nation could only benefit if more Lords vacated their seats in Westminster to follow in his footsteps as dancing girls for hire.

But perhaps George Seymour’s reviews should have included another rating. Judgement: nil.

The Little Alabama C__n

In 1896, English papers reported his blackface turn as a slave ‘Mammy’.

“The Earl appeared on the stage dressed in a crinoline with a large hat tied under his chin. He sang The Little Alabama C__n.

“The proceeds of the entertainment were devoted to the building of schools for the Kanakas kidnapped from the South Sea Islands to work on the sugar plantations.

“The Earl of Yarmouth is a sugar planter himself.”

So much for the ‘things were different back then’ argument. Newspapers of the time recognised the sick irony of the performance, despite the sad efforts of modern-day apologists to defend such entertainments.

The Earl enjoyed little success as a farmer. The Seymours possessed grandiose titles but not much money. George Seymour’s father limited him to an annual allowance of £300, only enough for a small farm. George soon gave up on sugar and turned to mangoes and poultry.

Unfortunately, he frequently failed to pay his bills, forcing creditors to sue him. He also boasted of short-changing the poverty-stricken Kanaka workers who bought chooks from him. They survived on £6 a year — money they worked hard for — compared to the £300 George’s daddy gifted him.

In Sunshine and Rainbows, Clive Moore quoted a Mackay nonagenarian who remembered watching the Earl dance in a sequined outfit with butterfly wings during his time in the North. She also recalled whispered gossip about the male-only parties hosted at his isolated property.

In 1897, George returned to England before skedaddling off to the US for life upon the wicked stage. Shopkeepers at Walkerston breathed a sigh of relief and started offering their customers credit again.

New York

George’s American career fell in a heap when he refused to allow theatrical impresarios to use his title in advertisements, fearing his father would cut off his allowance.

By 1901, George Seymour owed money all over New York. The New York Telegraph ridiculed him as a poor actor, shopworn, and a bargain for any heiress hankering after a title. George sued for $25,000.

Before then, newspapers frequently lampooned the Earl though without resorting to homophobia. But in America, that changed. The Telegraph‘s lawyer first played up a connection with the most famous homosexual of the age.

“We shall show this man was Lord Douglas’s son’s friend — the friend of Oscar Wilde.”

The lawyer also condemned George for his friendship with the Marquis of Anglesey. Henry Paget was a renowned cross-dresser whose wife obtained a divorce the year before based on the absence of sexual relations from their marriage.

Then poor George was accused of tricking Australians.

“Although a nobleman by birth, the Earl advertised himself in Australia as a female, holding himself out in a ballet as Mlle Roze, the most famous dancer of the time.”

The jury didn’t care. George responded wittily to every criticism and they responded with laughter and love. He won $2,500. In 1903, he did marry an heiress but she divorced him five years later, like the wife of the Marquis of Anglesey, because he wed but never bed her.

George’s father died in 1912, and he succeeded as 7th Earl of Hertford, 7th Earl of Yarmouth, 8th Baron Conway of Ragley, 7th Viscount Beauchamp, 7th Marquess of Hertford, and 8th Baron Conway and Killultagh. He gave up the stage and rarely made headlines again.

Despite his frolics, no evidence exists to prove George Seymour was gay. Perhaps we can content ourselves by appropriating a mildly homophobic innuendo from years past. He was, at the very least, a very happy chappy.

