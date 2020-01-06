The Twilight Zone – Alan Jones says Greens “unfairly blamed”

Alan Jones this morning described the Greens as “unfairly blamed” for the fuel load issue allegedly contributing to the bushfire crisis. Further, he said the government had the responsibility to take action and lead. Jones in fact made a guest appearance on his own show to make the announcement. He told 2GB’s John Stanley that the government had failed. “This was preventable.”

An announcement of such magnitude really needs musical accompaniment from the introduction of the original 1959 version of television series The Twilight Zone.

Not to mention Rod Sterling intoning the iconic voice-over.

“The middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition… between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call the Twilight Zone.”

Alan Jones: Greens “unfairly blamed”

— Julian Evans (@FocusNewsNow) January 5, 2020

The statement from Jones comes despite his usual vehement disparagement of the Greens. However, it is not known if the comment on leadership refers to the Federal or NSW state government. The influential radio commentator’s past controversies seemingly indicate an inherent dislike of female politicians.

Got up this morning and heard that Alan Jones is being sensible. Said “Good Night” to my daughter who was waiting for her breakfast, and went back to bed. — Solo Monk (@JJKALE2) January 6, 2020

The surprise statement from Jones follows news from Mad Fucking Witches that 420 advertisers withdrew support from his show since the Witches began their campaign against it.

Witches! Here’s our first Alan Jones update for 2020. Read it, and cackle:https://t.co/aWB9vNqA0a 🧙🏼‍♀️ NOW 420 ADVERTISERS OUT 🧙🏼‍♀️ And later today, we start on #NewsCorpse. CANNOT FUCKING WAIT. ARE YOU IN?#StatusBRO#LetsRide#ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZOD1YjgcpU — 💧 Mad Fucking Witches (@MadFckingWitch) January 6, 2020

Despite open and frequent public discussion of his sexuality, Jones himself makes no comment on the subject. However, as QNews previously reported, the LGBTIQ communities are in no rush to claim him for their own.

