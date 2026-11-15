The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir is celebrating 35 years with a special concert

Be there or be square: the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir only turns 35 once, and they’re celebrating with a special anniversary concert this December.
The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir (SGLC) has been a core part of LGBTQ+ life in Sydney since its first official rehearsal in January 1991 — and now it’s marking its 35th anniversary with an unmissable concert, Resonance, at the Paddington Town Hall on the 5th of December, 2026. The anniversary comes just months after the unexpected death of its beloved founder, Rob Holland.
Resonance will feature “a rich and eclectic repertoire”, with classics including ABBA’s Dancing Queen and Fernando, as well as California Dreamin’, Moon River, I Can’t Make You Love Me, Only Love Can Hurt Like This, and many more.
The choir will be accompanied by Quart-Ed String Quartet and piano, celebrating the people, friendships and shared experiences of the past 35 years — and of course, ABBA.
Related content:
- LGBTQ+ choirs sing in solidarity after Gay Men’s Chorus event cancellation
- Join 1000 Voices and soundtrack Brisbane’s Melt Festival finale
- Pride in Protest call for review of Mardi Gras Party ahead of Annual General Meeting
35 years of SGLC
Rob Holland first imagined the choir in 1990, following his participation in the Festival Chorus at the 1990 Gay Games in Vancouver.
He posted a letter in the Star Observer in November that same year, reflecting on his experience in Vancouver and wondering if there was interest in a gay and lesbian choir in Sydney.
“Many times during the games week I was asked by others in the Chorus, ‘How big is the Sydney Chorus, and why was there only one representative here?'” Holland wrote.
“At first I shrugged off the fact that we don’t have such a chorus, but as the week progressed I started to realise what we are missing out on and what we lost with [the] disbandment of the Gay Liberation Quire.”
Holland asked interested parties to call or leave him a message, and in January 1991, the choir had its first rehearsal.
Since then, SGLC has been a core part of the Sydney LGBTQ+ community, performing locally, nationally, and even internationally.
Most notably, their international performances have included a 10-day tour of Japan in 2019, the 1998 Gay Games in Amsterdam, and the 2002 Gay Games in Sydney, supporting k.d. lang.
View this post on Instagram
Resonance
The anniversary concert is a chance to honour those who have contributed to the SCLG’s past, including Rob Holland and accompanist Gareth Chan, who passed in 2016 — but Resonance will be about more than looking back.
It’s a celebration of the space the choir has created for LGBTQI+ people and allies, helping us to “connect, express [ourselves] and share the joy of singing”.
“Every song in Resonance was arranged for this choir, for our voices, at particular moments in our history,” says Adam Majsay, SGLC Music Director.
“Singing them again is like opening up our family album: we remember who was in the room, what we were living through, and what kept us singing. Thirty-five years on, these arrangements still fit us. That says everything about the people who made them, and the community that keeps turning up. Resonance isn’t nostalgia. It’s proof that our songs and our stories live on.”
The concert will include Auslan interpreters, supporting access for Deaf and hard of hearing audience members.
Get your tickets to Resonance here.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.