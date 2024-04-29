The Spanish pride events not to miss in 2024

There are many international prides across Europe and the world but no country does them quite like Spain.

Although there are dozens of events throughout the year, it’s the summer months of June and July when things get wild.

In just over a month there are five incredible pride events located in the best LGBTQIA+ destinations in Spain.

We run through five of these events located in one of the most gay-friendly nations in the world.

Sitges Pride – 5 to 9 June 2024

This is ‘Europe’s Pride by the Sea’ and it’s easy to understand why. Sitges is a small beach city just 40 minutes from Barcelona.

It is already known to be incredibly LGBTQIA+ friendly, so much so that one of the most googled phrases about the city “Is it good for straight people?”

Sitges Pride happens right on the seafront and features 80 acts in the five-day extravaganza.

gaysitgespride.com

Ibiza Gay Pride – 7 to 15 June 2024

Over nine full days, diversity is put front and centre of this festival. Featuring family days, musicals, parades and of course, parties galore. Ibiza is known as a party island and their pride event is no different!

The island also has an incredible old town and many beaches to relax by as you recover from the night before.

ibizagaypride.eu/en

MADO (Madrid Pride) – 28 June 2024 to 6 July 2024

Madrid Pride (known as MADO) is epic and that is no exaggeration! The event sees 1.5 million visitors flock to Spain’s capital for nine days of parties, protest and pride.

The week sees a Human Rights Conference, the crowning of Mr Gay Pride Spain and culminates in the final day parade in downtown Madrid.

madridorgullo.com/en

Torremolinos Bear Week – 17 July to 21 July

If you’re interested in meeting an Oso or two (that’s Spanish for bear) this may be just the event you’re after. Torremolinos is located on the south coast of Spain along the famous Costa del sol.

Over four days you can enjoy the bear beach and circuit parties and at night enjoy the bustling gay district of La Nogalera. Your evening can be as mild or wild as you want!

Full events are to be confirmed but book in early to avoid missing out on accommodation.

torremolinosbearfest.com

Barcelona Pride – 18 to 21 July 2024

Barcelona is Spain’s most visited destination and its pride is an event not to be missed. The event is the largest on the Mediterranean coast and includes a massive pride village as well as a parade, stage shows and more than a few parties.

The city is super LGBTQIA+ friendly and while you’re not at special pride events, you can sample the delights of many venues in the Eixample district.

pridebarcelona.org/en

Those are just five events in a whirlwind month but events happen all year round.

Other highlights include Maspalomas Pride – Gran Canaria Pride (May), Mad Bear Beach Festival Torremolinos (August), Circuit Festival Barcelona (August) Benidorm Pride (September), Bears Week Sitges (September), and Mad Bear Madrid (December).

Start planning your winter escape now and enjoy these incredible pride events during the sultry Spanish summer.

Make 2024 your year to visit Spain! Visit spain.info to find out more, down the LGBTQIA+ brochure or speak to your travel agent.

