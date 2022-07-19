The Sims 4 is expanding to include sexual orientation options

Queer fans of the simulation video game The Sims 4 will be able to see themselves better represented after a future update of the game.

Creator Maxis announced a free update would soon allow players to select their Sims’ sexual orientation.

The feature will allow players to customise three aspects of their Sims’ orientations: what genders their Sim is romantically attracted to, if their Sim might be interested in exploring attraction to other genders, and what genders their Sim is sexually attracted to.

The update will also allow the creation of aromantic or asexual Sims.

Sims 4 has plans to include nonbinary genders

While currently, players will only be able to select binary genders, the plan is to eventually “expand this to include additional gender identities that we don’t have at this time”.

“I understand that there will be concerns here around the initial options being gender binary,” design lead SimGuruJessica wrote in the developer diary.

“Mechanically, non binary Sims don’t yet exist in The Sims 4. While we made great progress in representing nonbinary Sims with the pronouns update, we acknowledge that pronouns are not the same thing as gender identities.”

Developers of The Sims acknowledged that there is still work to be done to represent all members of the LGBQTIA+ community.

“It is important to acknowledge that these are steps in a journey that we are still mapping out,” SimGuruJessica wrote.

“There is much further to go, and while I can’t get into the details of where exactly we go next, please know that we are committed to continuing to improve our representation of the LGBTQIA+ community.”