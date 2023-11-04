The Resurrection: Walter Mercado returns from the dead

Flamboyant Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado returned from the dead this week and immediately started asking for money.

Scroll down for the vid.

There’s a good track record for that sort of thing. Walter should do well.

The flashy showman returned via an Instagram post.

“My cherished friends, it has been some time since I departed the terrestrial plane and embarked on a marvellous journey into the spiritual realm of the cosmos.

“With the unwavering support of my beloved family and with the remarkable technological advances able to give voice to the wisdom from my life’s work, it is possible to continue advancing my mission and purpose: to support your growth and wisdom so you can reach your magnificent potential. Let us rejoice in the ability to stay connected and receive heartfelt blessings. May these blessings grace your lives today, tomorrow, and always, and may you forever receive peace, much peace, but above all else an abundance of love.

“Mucho, mucho, mucho amor!”

A personalised video message for just $152

In addition to the video of the undead seer, the post included a link to Walter Mercado’s cameo page.

Believers may order a personalised video with a birthday message, a pep talk, a roast, some advice or just ask Walter a question.

All for the low, low price of just AU$152.

AI

Much as I hate to disillusion fervent Mercadoites, convincing though the illusion be, it’s not really Walter Mercado.

The AI revolution is upon us and their human masters have determined that before the machines slaughter us, they will first fleece us.

The astrologer’s great-nephew struck a licencing deal earlier this year and acquired the rights to Walter’s intellectual property.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. Or as Walter would say…

Mucho, mucho, mucho amor! 👄

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walter Mercado (@waltermercadomedia)

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.