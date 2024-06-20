The Red Rattler’s Pride Month Gala-Et is tomorrow night

Marrickville's The Red Rattler is an iconic Inner West cultural institution. Photo: Jeremy Belinfante

The Red Rattler is throwing a bold, lucious and powerful Pride Month Gala-Et on Friday night and you’re all invited to the party!

Since 2009 The Rattler has been platforming activism and arts whilst providing a unique experience for the many people who find their way to the red door on Faversham Street, Marrickville.

The queer playground is hosting a special Gala-et and fundraiser celebrating The Red Rattler community of activist powerhouses, artistic visionaries and collectives.

This Gala-Et will feature the prestigious ‘Icon Awards’, which will recognise and honour key individuals and groups’ invaluable contribution to community and culture.

The Icon Awards are sponsored by community advocates and leading LGBTQIA+ organisations.

The lineup of performers promises to be truly exceptional, offering an opportunity to witness an incredible display of creativity on a single stage.

The Red Rattler is a place of resistance, and this event is a testament to the excitement and optimism for the future.

It is of the utmost importance that the Red Rattler remains a community-owned and operated venue, as it is a unique and irreplaceable space.

The sustainability of this beloved institution relies on the support and involvement of the local community.

This is your chance to become an investor and ensure the Red Rattler’s future is funded by the people for this not-for-profit community-owned theatre.

