The Queens Ball: complimentary book and balcony seats available

The 800 attendees at the historic Diamond Jubilee Extravaganza 60th Annual Queens Ball will all receive a copy of The Queens Ball by Bill Rutkin OAM, Destiny Rogers and Laurie James Deane (Dame Sybil von Thorndyke). Balcony seating is still available for the event at Brisbane City Hall this Saturday night.

The Queens Ball tells the story of how a secret house party grew into the longest-running continuous LGBTIQ+ event in the world. Lavishly illustrated, the book contains images from the earliest balls through until recent years.

Advertisements

Book publisher QNews will provide complimentary copies of the book which retails for $29.95.

Co-author Bill Rutkin OAM said everyone involved in the book was excited to see it launched.

“The 60th Anniversary Ball is a momentous occasion. Particularly for Dame Sybil von Thorndyke. In 1962, she joined the Queen’s Birthday weekend exodus to Mt Tamborine as members of our communities fled the persecution of Queensland authorities. As a founder of the world’s longest-running LGBTIQ+ event, she became legendary for her decades-long custodianship of the annual gala.

“Now, in 2021, Dame Sybil will celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of that event at our most hallowed civic space, Brisbane City Hall.”

Publisher Richard Bakker said the book would become available for general release next week.

“The Queens Ball will be available from the QNews website, but we recommend checking with your favourite community organisation. QNews will donate books to local queer organisations for their fund-raising efforts.”

Alfie Arcuri at the Queens Ball

Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, Emily Williams can no longer travel from Melbourne for this year’s Ball.

However, entertainment producer Harry K announced 2016 The Voice winner Alfie Arcuri will now perform. Alfie, who wrote the Marriage Equality anthem ‘Love is Love’, went on to become a finalist in 2019’s Eurovision Australia Decides. In August, he travels to Russia to represent Australia at the New Wave song contest.

Other acts include the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts, Sam Bateson, Citrine Velvetine, Ella Ganza, the Brisbane Pride Choir, and STARDUST.

Balcony Seating

Although ground floor seating previously sold out, balcony seating remains available at $21.93 including booking fee. Balcony seats also include access to a cash bar and light refreshments.

Don’t forget, the Diamond Jubilee Extravaganza 60th Annual Queens Ball is also a COVID Safe event. No App — No Entry. Download the Check In Qld App now for easy entry on the night

To be part of Brisbane Queer History, book your tickets now at the Brisbane Pride website.

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.