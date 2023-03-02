The Project’s grovelling apology after Reuben Kaye’s Jesus joke

The Project has issued a grovelling apology after comedian Reuben Kaye’s dirty joke about Jesus during a live interview sparked backlash.

The queer comedian and cabaret performer went on the Network 10 show discussing the hate he receives for his sexuality and his drag, particularly from the religious crowd.

“I think it’s hilarious when someone messages me and says, ‘you have to accept Jesus’s love or you will burn in hell,’” Reuben said on Tuesday night.

“Because I love Jesus. I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more.”

Then on Wednesday’s show, The Project co-hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris apologised to camera after complaints flew online.

“During a live interview last night, our guest told a joke which we know was deeply and needlessly offensive to many of you,” he said.

“We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that it caused our Muslim but especially our Christian viewers.

“Obviously, I understand just how profound that offence was.”

Co-host Sarah Harris added, “Live TV is unpredictable. And when this happened in the last few moments of the show, it took us all by surprise.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to react in a considered way.”

Waleed went on, “It’s fair to say we weren’t expecting a comment like that to be made and we acknowledge the offence it caused. More than that, we’re sorry.”

Reuben Kaye reacts to backlash

But Reuben Kaye lapped up the backlash on Instagram, describing the live TV moment as “the joke that broke Australia.”

“Some heroes don’t wear capes… They wear lashes,” he wrote.

The comedian was on The Project to plug his upcoming tour Live And Intimidating, with shows all over the country over the next three months.

“I want to poke the bear,” Reuben said of his comedy.

“I’m so thickly spread around this country that I might as well be systemic racism.”

