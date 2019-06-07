The Project’s Hamish Macdonald introduces boyfriend Jacob on the red carpet

The Project host Hamish Macdonald has confirmed his relationship with his boyfriend at the recent GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in Melbourne.

The Channel 10 journalist arrived at the gala event and walked the red carpet holding hands with partner Jacob.

Afterward, Macdonald posted a photo of he and Jacob hand-in-hand alongside a love heart emoji to Instagram.

The journalist’s Instagram followers were thrilled.

“Congratulations on living your truth and sharing your story with this image,” one person wrote.

“There are so many beautiful things about this photo,” another wrote.

Another wrote: “You go boys. So happy for you.”

Jacob first popped up on Hamish’s Instagram in April, posing alongside Hamish and two other friends.

Then a few days later, the journalist shared another image of himself and Jacob sitting on a beach in each other’s arms.

“Favourite human,” Hamish wrote in the caption.

Hamish joined Channel 10 in 2010 and is a regular co-host on The Project, alongside Lisa Wilkinson, Carrie Bickmore and Waleed Aly and others.

He has long been a public supporter of LGBTIQ rights, and last year weighed in on the debate about gay students in schools.

Hamish won a Walkley Award in 2012 for an investigation into people smuggling on The Project.

